Close menu
League Two
BradfordBradford City0HartlepoolHartlepool United1

Bradford City v Hartlepool United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Bradford

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Lewis
  • 2Halliday
  • 5Platt
  • 36Stubbs
  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 11Gilliead
  • 40Clayton
  • 6Smallwood
  • 10Walker
  • 9Cook
  • 33Costelloe

Substitutes

  • 7Bola
  • 12Banks
  • 13Doyle
  • 16East
  • 19Oliver
  • 20Chapman
  • 24Crichlow

Hartlepool

Formation 5-3-2

  • 41Stolarczyk
  • 2Sterry
  • 37Dodds
  • 5Murray
  • 15Pruti
  • 3Ferguson
  • 20Sylla
  • 40Kemp
  • 10Cooke
  • 36Jennings
  • 9Umerah

Substitutes

  • 1Killip
  • 8Featherstone
  • 16Dolan
  • 19Hamilton
  • 35Foran
  • 38Finney
  • 44Kiernan
Referee:
Declan Bourne

Match Stats

Home TeamBradfordAway TeamHartlepool
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home6
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away6

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Mohamad Sylla (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Post update

    Alex Gilliead (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Mohamad Sylla (Hartlepool United).

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Connor Jennings (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Kemp.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Hartlepool United. Daniel Kemp tries a through ball, but Josh Umerah is caught offside.

  6. Second Half

    Second Half begins Bradford City 0, Hartlepool United 1.

  7. Half Time

    First Half ends, Bradford City 0, Hartlepool United 1.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Stubbs (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Adam Clayton following a set piece situation.

  9. Post update

    Jamie Walker (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Josh Umerah (Hartlepool United).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Adam Clayton (Bradford City).

  12. Post update

    Daniel Kemp (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alex Gilliead (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jamie Walker.

  14. Post update

    Hand ball by Daniel Kemp (Hartlepool United).

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Daniel Kemp (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Dodds.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Alex Gilliead (Bradford City).

  17. Post update

    Daniel Kemp (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Bradford City 0, Hartlepool United 1. Callum Cooke (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Connor Jennings.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andy Cook (Bradford City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jamie Walker with a headed pass.

  20. Post update

    Jamie Walker (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient35219546222472
2Stevenage35199750311966
3Carlisle351810758352364
4Northampton361712749331663
5Stockport361781149311859
6Bradford361611943311259
7Salford361681254411356
8Mansfield341671154441055
9Sutton United371510124040055
10Barrow36157143841-352
11Swindon351311114538750
12Doncaster35155153846-850
13Tranmere36139143535048
14Walsall351015103632445
15Grimsby34129133741-445
16Wimbledon361013133842-443
17Crewe35915113344-1142
18Newport36913143542-740
19Gillingham35911152337-1438
20Colchester3698193143-1235
21Harrogate36811174154-1335
22Hartlepool37712183964-2533
23Crawley3478193758-2129
24Rochdale3667232953-2425
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC