Bradford City v Hartlepool United

Mohamad Sylla (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Line-ups
Bradford
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1Lewis
- 2Halliday
- 5Platt
- 36Stubbs
- 3Ridehalgh
- 11Gilliead
- 40Clayton
- 6Smallwood
- 10Walker
- 9Cook
- 33Costelloe
Substitutes
- 7Bola
- 12Banks
- 13Doyle
- 16East
- 19Oliver
- 20Chapman
- 24Crichlow
Hartlepool
Formation 5-3-2
- 41Stolarczyk
- 2Sterry
- 37Dodds
- 5Murray
- 15Pruti
- 3Ferguson
- 20Sylla
- 40Kemp
- 10Cooke
- 36Jennings
- 9Umerah
Substitutes
- 1Killip
- 8Featherstone
- 16Dolan
- 19Hamilton
- 35Foran
- 38Finney
- 44Kiernan
- Referee:
- Declan Bourne
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Booking
Alex Gilliead (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mohamad Sylla (Hartlepool United).
Attempt missed. Connor Jennings (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Kemp.
Offside, Hartlepool United. Daniel Kemp tries a through ball, but Josh Umerah is caught offside.
Second Half
Second Half begins Bradford City 0, Hartlepool United 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Bradford City 0, Hartlepool United 1.
Attempt missed. Sam Stubbs (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Adam Clayton following a set piece situation.
Jamie Walker (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Josh Umerah (Hartlepool United).
Foul by Adam Clayton (Bradford City).
Post update
Daniel Kemp (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Alex Gilliead (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jamie Walker.
Post update
Hand ball by Daniel Kemp (Hartlepool United).
Attempt blocked. Daniel Kemp (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Dodds.
Foul by Alex Gilliead (Bradford City).
Post update
Daniel Kemp (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Bradford City 0, Hartlepool United 1. Callum Cooke (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Connor Jennings.
Attempt missed. Andy Cook (Bradford City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jamie Walker with a headed pass.
Jamie Walker (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
