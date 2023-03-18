How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Celtic
|28
|26
|1
|1
|90
|20
|70
|79
|2
|Rangers
|29
|22
|5
|2
|68
|25
|43
|71
|3
|Hearts
|28
|13
|6
|9
|49
|40
|9
|45
|4
|Hibernian
|28
|12
|4
|12
|44
|43
|1
|40
|5
|Aberdeen
|28
|12
|2
|14
|43
|52
|-9
|38
|6
|St Mirren
|28
|10
|7
|11
|30
|41
|-11
|37
|7
|Livingston
|28
|10
|6
|12
|29
|43
|-14
|36
|8
|Motherwell
|29
|8
|7
|14
|34
|40
|-6
|31
|9
|St Johnstone
|28
|9
|4
|15
|32
|47
|-15
|31
|10
|Ross County
|28
|6
|6
|16
|24
|41
|-17
|24
|11
|Kilmarnock
|28
|6
|6
|16
|23
|50
|-27
|24
|12
|Dundee Utd
|28
|5
|6
|17
|29
|53
|-24
|21
Glittering drama based on the audacious Brink’s-Mat security depot heist
Enter the world of the social media personality’s multi-level marketing scheme and webcam business
Marianna Spring speaks to current and former insiders in San Francisco and the UK to find out
The BBC's coverage of every Scottish Premiership team is bigger and better than ever before. Here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
After he wins his 100th cap for Scotland, Tom English profiles the compelling, complex and unsparingly honest Stuart Hogg.
Baltimore Ravens linebacker David Ojabo reflects on his journey from Aberdeen to the NFL.
BBC Sport goes 12 rounds with Scotland's Hannah Rankin before her fight against Logan Holler on Friday.
Aston Villa's John McGinn tells Football Focus reporter Betty Glover about his biggest and best moments in football - and which stadium he most likes to play at.
Rachel Corsie and Leanne Crichton hear from Real Madrid's Caroline Weir, who discusses her dream move to Spain.
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland