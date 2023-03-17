Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Kyle Walker-Peters was substituted after 59 minutes during Southampton's defeat by Brentford

TEAM NEWS

Southampton are optimistic Kyle Walker-Peters will be fit despite being forced off against Brentford in midweek.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is set to return from a minor injury but Tino Livramento and Juan Larios are still sidelined.

Tottenham remain without injured quartet Hugo Lloris, Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur and Ryan Sessegnon.

Head coach Antonio Conte says his other players are all fit, indicating Emerson Royal may come back into contention for Saturday's match.

The Brazilian full-back missed last weekend's win against Nottingham Forest after being injured against AC Milan.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I had my 'worryometer' out on the Monday Night Club and I am really worried about Southampton, and not just because they don't score many goals.

I also said that Antonio Conte needs to sort out his future and let Spurs know if he won't be there next season,

We have all seen how patchy his side have become this season, especially since the World Cup, where they go on little runs of wins or defeats.

They overpowered Nottingham Forest last week and it feels like it might be the same story here.

Harry Kane always enjoys playing Southampton - he has scored 11 goals and made eight assists against them for Spurs in 15 Premier League games - and I would not be surprised to see him get on the scoresheet again.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton have won two of their last 10 home league games against Tottenham (D3, L5).

Spurs are vying to complete a Premier League double against Saints for the seventh time.

Southampton have kept just one clean sheet in the past 21 top-flight meetings, although they have scored in each of the last 14.

Southampton

Saints have lost six of their previous seven Premier League matches at St Mary's and have suffered a league-high eight home defeats this season.

Southampton are winless in their last 15 Premier League fixtures against sides starting the day in the top four (D6, L9), conceding a total of 43 goals and scoring nine.

January's 2-1 victory at Everton is the only time they have scored more than once in their previous 22 league matches.

Ruben Selles' five league games in charge of Southampton have produced a total of just five goals - two for Saints, three for their opponents.

James Ward-Prowse has been directly involved in eight Premier League goals versus Tottenham (four goals and four assists), more than against any other side.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs have lost their previous four away games in all competitions, failing to score in each of the last three.

The last time they lost four consecutive away fixtures without scoring was during a run of five between November 1982 and January 1983.

Tottenham have won eight of their past 10 Saturday 3pm kick-offs in the league, losing the others against Leicester and Wolves this season.

Harry Kane's 14 most recent goals for Spurs in all competitions have been scored in London, with his last club goal outside the capital coming against Brighton on 8 October.

Son Heung-min needs one goal to become the first Asian player to net 100 in the Premier League.

