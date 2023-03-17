Close menu
Premier League
BrentfordBrentford15:00LeicesterLeicester City
Venue: Gtech Community Stadium

Brentford v Leicester City preview: Team news, head-to-head, stats and prediction

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brentford midfielder Josh Dasilva celebrates his late equaliser at Leicester in August
Brentford came from 2-0 down to earn a point at Leicester in August, with Josh Dasilva scoring a late equaliser

TEAM NEWS

Brentford are without midfielder Vitaly Janelt, who suffered a knee injury during the midweek win at Southampton.

Kristoffer Ajer is sidelined with a calf issue but Mads Roerslev could return after a two-match absence because of a hamstring problem.

Leicester City captain Jonny Evans is a doubt after suffering a setback in his return from calf and thigh injuries.

Wout Faes serves a one-match suspension and Victor Kristiansen is likely to miss out with ankle ligament damage.

Ryan Bertrand, James Justin and Youri Tielemans remain long-term absentees.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Brentford to win this, all day long.

Leicester are in a relegation battle now. They have got some talented forward players but they leak far too many goals.

The Bees, in contrast, are well organised and streetwise. They are also ruthless from set-pieces, which is one of the areas where Leicester look vulnerable.

Prediction: 2-1

Sutton's full predictions v Black Honey guitarist Chris Ostler

Frail Foxes - Leicester are one of three sides in Europe's top five divisions yet to keep a league clean sheet since the World Cup, alongside Cremonese and Hoffenheim

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Leicester are unbeaten in the past 11 meetings in all competitions, winning each of their last six away matches.
  • Brentford are winless in three Premier League encounters, with their last league victory over Leicester coming in the second tier in March 1953.

Brentford

  • Brentford are unbeaten in nine Premier League home games, winning five and drawing four.
  • Thomas Frank's side have amassed 26 points at the Gtech Community Stadium this season, which is two more than Leicester City have accrued in total.
  • They are unbeaten in all 23 Premier League matches in which they scored the opening goal (W19, D4).
  • The Bees are seeking their 100th top-flight victory.
  • Mathias Jensen has scored three times in his past four home league appearances.

Leicester City

  • Leicester City have lost five successive matches in all competitions for the first time since a run of six defeats between November and December 2014.
  • Their 16 Premier League defeats in 2022-23 is the most Brendan Rodgers has suffered in a season as a manager.
  • The Foxes have scored a league-high 11 of their 37 goals from outside the penalty area this season, which accounts for 30% of their total.
  • There have been a league-high 50 goals scored in Leicester's 13 Premier League away games this term, with the Foxes scoring 21 and conceding 29.
  • James Maddison has scored in five of his past six Premier League appearances in London, including each of the last four.

My Brentford line-up

Predict Brentford's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!

My Leicester City line-up

Predict Leicester's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!

