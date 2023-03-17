TEAM NEWS
Chelsea are without Raheem Sterling, who has a minor hamstring problem, but Reece James could come back into contention after missing the win against Leicester through illness.
N'Golo Kante, who last played in August, has a chance of returning to the matchday squad.
Thiago Silva, Mason Mount and Cesar Azpilicueta are again sidelined.
Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is still nursing a hamstring problem and is not likely to be available.
Andros Townsend remains a long-term absentee.
CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION
Chelsea seem to be finding a bit of form at last. Wouldn't it be something if they won the Champions League under Graham Potter, after such a difficult start for him at Stamford Bridge?
First things first, though, they should take three points on Saturday.
Everton are decent at home but dreadful away. They have a really tough run-in, by the way, so their form on the road will have to improve at some point if they are going to stay out of the bottom three.
Prediction: 2-0
Sutton's full predictions v Black Honey guitarist Chris Ostler
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Everton are winless in 27 top-flight games away to Chelsea (D12, L15). It is the joint longest winless run by one Premier League club away to another, equalling Newcastle's record at Liverpool since 1995.
- The Toffees' last league victory at Stamford Bridge was in November 1994, when Paul Rideout scored the only goal.
- Chelsea are vying to complete a league double against Everton for the first time since 2016-17.
Chelsea
- The Blues have won successive league games, as many victories as in their previous 15 attempts (D6, L7).
- A third consecutive top-flight win would be their best run since a four-match streak in September and October, which included Graham Potter's first three league fixtures in charge.
- Chelsea have scored five goals in their last two league and cup games, matching their combined tally from their previous 12 matches.
- They have only lost one of their last 14 top-flight fixtures in the month of March (W11, D2), though that was a 2-0 defeat at Everton in 2019.
Everton
- The Toffees are winless in 11 consecutive away games in all competitions since beating Southampton on 1 October - they last went 12 without victory between December 2003 and May 2004.
- Everton have gone 11 league games without a win in London (D3, L8), failing to score in each of their last four fixtures in the capital.
- They have only managed two wins and two clean sheets in their past 30 top-flight away matches.
- Everton have won three of their seven league games under Sean Dyche, as many victories as they registered in 20 top-flight matches under Frank Lampard this season.
- Thirty of Dyche's 75 Premier League wins, or 40%, have been by a 1-0 scoreline, including all three with Everton. Only Tony Pulis has a higher percentage (42%) among managers with at least 50 wins in the division.
My Chelsea line-up
Predict Chelsea's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!
My Everton line-up
Predict Everton's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment