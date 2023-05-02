Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota came off the bench on Sunday to secure victory over Spurs with his fifth goal in four games

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool will assess Sunday's matchwinner Diogo Jota, who remains hampered by a back issue sustained against West Ham last week.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita will miss Wednesday's rearranged fixture.

Fulham pair Andreas Pereira and Tim Ream are out for the remainder of the season because of an ankle injury and broken arm respectively.

Willian could return from a two-match absence caused by a hamstring strain.

Aleksandar Mitrovic remains suspended.

They had only won one of their first 55 away league matches against Liverpool and Everton

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Fulham won away to Liverpool for only the second time in 35 competitive visits on their most recent trip to Anfield, a Premier League game in March 2021.

Liverpool have dropped points in each of the past three Premier League meetings, including a 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage on the opening weekend of this season.

This is the 50th top-flight encounter between the sides. Liverpool lead by 26 wins to Fulham's 10, with 13 draws.

Liverpool

Liverpool are vying to win five consecutive Premier League matches for the first time this season.

The Reds are on a run of eight straight victories in league fixtures played on a Wednesday since losing 1-0 at home to Brighton in February 2021.

Their only defeat in 39 Premier League home games since losing 1-0 to Fulham at Anfield in March 2021 came against Leeds last October.

Liverpool have conceded 42 Premier League goals in 2022-23, their joint-most in a full season under Jurgen Klopp.

Mohamed Salah has scored 98 goals for Liverpool at Anfield in all competitions.

He is the first Liverpool player to score in seven home appearances in a row in all competitions since Luis Suarez's streak of eight from April 2013 to January 2014.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has provided an assist in five successive Premier League appearances. Only two players have had longer runs: seven games by Mesut Ozil in 2015 and six by Cesc Fabregas from April 2011 to September 2014.

Fulham

They have lost seven of their past nine matches in all competitions, winning the other two.

Fulham's solitary point from 10 league games this season against the current top-six sides was a 2-2 draw versus Liverpool in their opening fixture.

They are one short of equalling the club Premier League record of 14 wins in a season.

The Cottagers have already matched the club top-flight record of six away victories in a season, previously achieved in 1960-61 and 1962-63.

Their only victory in 19 Premier League away fixtures played on a Wednesday was by 1-0 at Derby County in January 2002.

My Liverpool line-up Predict Liverpool's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Fulham line-up Predict Fulham's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team