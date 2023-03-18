Close menu
National League
WokingWoking0ChesterfieldChesterfield1

Woking v Chesterfield

Line-ups

Woking

Formation 4-4-2

  • 22Jaaskelainen
  • 12Moss
  • 3Casey
  • 2Lofthouse
  • 6WilkinsonSubstituted forSass-Daviesat 18'minutes
  • 4Cuthbert
  • 7Korboa
  • 14Browne
  • 17Kellerman
  • 24InceBooked at 31mins
  • 10Amond

Substitutes

  • 5McNerney
  • 13Ross
  • 16Nwabuokei
  • 20Dackers
  • 29Sass-Davies

Chesterfield

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fitzsimons
  • 21Palmer
  • 5Grimes
  • 28BanksBooked at 45mins
  • 35Jones
  • 6MaguireBooked at 41mins
  • 20King
  • 7Mandeville
  • 29Dallas
  • 10Colclough
  • 27Quigley

Substitutes

  • 15McCallum
  • 16Sheckleford
  • 17Dobra
  • 18Uchegbulam
  • 26Oldaker
Referee:
Lewis Smith

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Woking 0, Chesterfield 1.

  2. Booking

    Oliver Banks (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card.

  3. Booking

    Laurence Maguire (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Goal! Woking 0, Chesterfield 1. Oliver Banks (Chesterfield) converts the penalty with a.

  5. Booking

    Rohan Ince (Woking) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Woking. Billy Sass-Davies replaces Luke Wilkinson.

  7. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  8. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham37287295346191
2Notts County38279296356190
3Woking382081062392368
4Chesterfield382081065442168
5Barnet36195126860862
6Boreham Wood361613744301461
7Eastleigh38186144541460
8Wealdstone371510124855-755
9Southend36158134436853
10Bromley361313105045552
11Solihull Moors37149145653351
12Dag & Red36156155360-751
13Altrincham371310145666-1049
14Oldham36128164752-544
15Maidenhead United38128184152-1144
16Halifax36119163442-842
17Aldershot37117195062-1240
18York37109184449-539
19Yeovil36716133141-1037
20Dorking36107195181-3037
21Gateshead34713144152-1133
22Torquay3679204266-2430
23Scunthorpe3779214270-2830
24Maidstone United3759233979-4024
