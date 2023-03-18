Woking v Chesterfield

First Half ends, Woking 0, Chesterfield 1.
Line-ups
Woking
Formation 4-4-2
- 22Jaaskelainen
- 12Moss
- 3Casey
- 2Lofthouse
- 6WilkinsonSubstituted forSass-Daviesat 18'minutes
- 4Cuthbert
- 7Korboa
- 14Browne
- 17Kellerman
- 24InceBooked at 31mins
- 10Amond
Substitutes
- 5McNerney
- 13Ross
- 16Nwabuokei
- 20Dackers
- 29Sass-Davies
Chesterfield
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Fitzsimons
- 21Palmer
- 5Grimes
- 28BanksBooked at 45mins
- 35Jones
- 6MaguireBooked at 41mins
- 20King
- 7Mandeville
- 29Dallas
- 10Colclough
- 27Quigley
Substitutes
- 15McCallum
- 16Sheckleford
- 17Dobra
- 18Uchegbulam
- 26Oldaker
- Referee:
- Lewis Smith
Live Text
Half Time
Booking
Oliver Banks (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Laurence Maguire (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Goal! Woking 0, Chesterfield 1. Oliver Banks (Chesterfield) converts the penalty with a.
Booking
Rohan Ince (Woking) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Billy Sass-Davies replaces Luke Wilkinson.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
