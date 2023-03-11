Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Wigan Athletic are six points adrift of safety at the bottom of the Championship

Wigan Athletic have admitted a delay in paying wages, blaming it on "liquidity issues".

The Championship club said they are addressing the issue, "will ensure wage payments are made promptly going forward" and that the EFL is "aware of the current situation".

"This is a temporary matter which is promptly being resolved," it said.

Earlier this week Wigan announced losses of £7.7m for the financial year ending 30 June 2022.

"The club has been disrupted by recent liquidity issues and this continues to be the case, hence the current situation," the statement external-link added.

"The club wants to emphasise that the financial strength of our ownership group remains robust and they are committed to supporting the club."

Phoenix 2021 Limited bought the club from administrators in March 2021.

Wigan are bottom of the Championship with 32 points from 35 games and travel to face Championship leaders Burnley on Saturday.