Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid3EspanyolEspanyol1

Real Madrid 3-1 Espanyol: Real six points behind Barcelona before El Clasico

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Eder Militao scores
Real Madrid are now six points behind league leaders Barcelona

Real Madrid secured their first La Liga win in three matches as they came from behind to beat Espanyol.

Espanyol started positively as Joselu put the Catalan strugglers ahead after eight minutes.

But goals from Vinicius Jr and Eder Militao turned Real's fortunes around, and they saw out victory with a late Marco Asensio strike.

Real, who are six points off the top with an extra game played, face leaders Barcelona in El Clasico next weekend.

Carlo Ancelotti's usage of Eduardo Camavinga as a makeshift left-back proved unwise as he was beaten on the wing by Ruben Sanchez, who provided the delivery for the opener.

Joselu's first-time finish was his 12th league goal of the season, moving him up the standings to become the division's third-highest scorer.

Real looked re-energised after going behind and drew level when Vinicius cut inside from the edge of the box before directing his effort through a sea of players and into the far corner.

Militao ensured the hosts led at the break when he rose highest to nod an Aurelien Tchouameni cross in off the underside of the crossbar.

Asensio sealed victory in added time when he coolly slotted past Fernando Pacheco after an excellent run from Real defender Nacho.

The result means Espanyol will begin to look over their shoulders once again, sitting two points above the drop zone with a game more played than the bottom three.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 2CarvajalBooked at 87mins
  • 3Militão
  • 6Nacho
  • 12Camavinga
  • 10ModricSubstituted forAsensioat 72'minutes
  • 18TchouaméniSubstituted forRüdigerat 74'minutes
  • 8KroosSubstituted forCeballosat 74'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 15Valverde
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 20Vinícius JúniorBooked at 32minsSubstituted forRodríguezat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 7E Hazard
  • 11Asensio
  • 13Lunin
  • 16Odriozola
  • 17Vázquez
  • 19Ceballos
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 24Mariano
  • 26López Andúgar
  • 39Rodríguez

Espanyol

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Pacheco
  • 2GilBooked at 56minsSubstituted forPierre-Gabrielat 69'minutesSubstituted forVidalat 84'minutes
  • 23Montes
  • 24Gómez SolàSubstituted forMelamedat 85'minutes
  • 4CabreraBooked at 19mins
  • 27SánchezSubstituted forPuadoat 75'minutes
  • 12de Souza Costa
  • 15GrageraSubstituted forD Suárezat 75'minutes
  • 17Braithwaite
  • 10Darder
  • 9Joselu

Substitutes

  • 1García
  • 5Calero
  • 6D Suárez
  • 7Puado
  • 14Oliván
  • 16Lazo
  • 18Pierre-Gabriel
  • 19Gómez Alcón
  • 20Expósito Jaén
  • 21Melamed
  • 22Vidal
  • 25Fernández Llorente
Referee:
Jorge Figueroa Vázquez

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamEspanyol
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home22
Away10
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 3, Espanyol 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 3, Espanyol 1.

  3. Post update

    Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Javier Puado (Espanyol).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Fernando Pacheco.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marco Asensio.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Real Madrid 3, Espanyol 1. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nacho.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).

  9. Post update

    Aleix Vidal (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Álvaro Rodríguez replaces Vinícius Júnior.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Martin Braithwaite (Espanyol) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Javier Puado with a cross.

  12. Booking

    Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Nicolás Melamed (Espanyol).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Espanyol. Conceded by Antonio Rüdiger.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leandro Cabrera (Espanyol) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Denis Suárez with a cross.

  17. Booking

    Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid).

  19. Post update

    Nicolás Melamed (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Espanyol. Nicolás Melamed replaces Sergi Gómez.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 11th March 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona2420224683862
2Real Madrid25175350193156
3Atl Madrid24136538191945
4Real Sociedad2413563223944
5Real Betis2412573225741
6Villarreal2411492823537
7Rayo Vallecano249872925435
8Osasuna249782223-134
9Ath Bilbao249693326733
10Mallorca2494112125-431
11Girona2486103838030
12Real Valladolid2593131934-1530
13Celta Vigo2477102634-828
14Espanyol2569103139-827
15Cádiz2569102037-1727
16Getafe2568112534-926
17Sevilla2467112739-1225
18Almería2474132842-1425
19Valencia2465132728-123
20Elche2526171849-3112
View full Spanish La Liga table

