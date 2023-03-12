Last updated on .From the section Irish

Jamie Mulgew lifts the trophy as Linfield enjoy their celebrations at Windsor Park

Linfield have won the BetMcLean Cup for an 11th time after goals from Joel Cooper and Chris Shields helped them to a 2-0 victory over Coleraine.

It was a first half devoid of clear-cut chances at a wet Windsor Park, before the game burst into life with the Blues hitting two goals.

Cooper latched on to a Chris McKee through-ball before firing into the bottom corner for the opener.

Shields made it 2-0 from the penalty spot after McKee was brought down.

Linfield claimed a first success in the competition since 2019, while it was a second straight final loss for the Bannsiders after their victory in the 2021 decider.

Cooper fizzed wide from 25 yards as the Blues made a bright start, but Coleraine were soon on the front foot and took the game to the Premiership champions.

Joy for captain Chris Shields after making it 2-0 to Linfield in the final

Conor McKendry was the dangerman for Oran Kearney's side as he forced Chris Johns into a save at his near post before shooting wide from distance.

Bannsiders skipper Stephen O'Donnell saw his looping header land on the roof of the net, before Johns made a good save to deny striker Matthew Shevlin.

Linfield threatened late in the first half with Eetu Vertainen dragging a shot just wide before colliding with O'Donnell as he ran across the edge of the box. The forward wanted a penalty but referee Lee Tavinder awarded a free-kick to Coleraine.

The breakthrough came four minutes into the second half as McKee set up Cooper to rifle low and hard beyond Deane.

McKendry almost levelled when his angled drive was turned around the post by an alert Johns.

Linfield doubled their advantage on the hour mark after McKee was fouled by O'Donnell as he burst into the box.

The penalty was given without much protest and Blues captain Shields made no mistake.

Coleraine failed to recover from the double blow as the game fizzled out, although Shevlin was presented with a good chance three minutes from time, but headed over from six yards.