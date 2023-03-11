Last updated on .From the section European Football

Joao Cancelo scored the first goal of his loan spell at Bayern Munich from Manchester City

Bayern Munich came from a goal down to beat Bavarian neighbours Augsburg in an eight-goal thriller.

Mergim Berisha put Augsburg ahead after two minutes before Joao Cancelo equalised with his first Bayern goal.

Benjamin Pavard netted twice in a game for the first time in his career and Leroy Sane headed in for a 4-1 lead.

Berisha's penalty gave Augsburg hope but Alphonso Davies scored his first league goal in more than two years before Irvin Cardona made it 5-3.

Victory took Bayern three points above Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga - with Dortmund currently playing Schalke.

Third-placed RB Leipzig beat Borussia Monchengladbach 3-0 with goals from Timo Werner, Emil Forsberg and Josko Gvardiol.