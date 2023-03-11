Close menu
German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich5AugsburgFC Augsburg3

Bayern Munich 5-3 Augsburg: Joao Cancelo scores first Bayern goal in thriller

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Joao Cancelo scores for Bayern Munich
Joao Cancelo scored the first goal of his loan spell at Bayern Munich from Manchester City

Bayern Munich came from a goal down to beat Bavarian neighbours Augsburg in an eight-goal thriller.

Mergim Berisha put Augsburg ahead after two minutes before Joao Cancelo equalised with his first Bayern goal.

Benjamin Pavard netted twice in a game for the first time in his career and Leroy Sane headed in for a 4-1 lead.

Berisha's penalty gave Augsburg hope but Alphonso Davies scored his first league goal in more than two years before Irvin Cardona made it 5-3.

Victory took Bayern three points above Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga - with Dortmund currently playing Schalke.

Third-placed RB Leipzig beat Borussia Monchengladbach 3-0 with goals from Timo Werner, Emil Forsberg and Josko Gvardiol.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 27Sommer
  • 5Pavard
  • 2Upamecano
  • 4de LigtBooked at 59minsSubstituted forBlindat 84'minutes
  • 22CanceloBooked at 85mins
  • 6Kimmich
  • 42MusialaSubstituted forGravenberchat 78'minutes
  • 19DaviesSubstituted forMazraouiat 78'minutes
  • 10Sané
  • 17ManéSubstituted forTelat 72'minutes
  • 7GnabrySubstituted forMüllerat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Goretzka
  • 11Coman
  • 23Blind
  • 25Müller
  • 26Ulreich
  • 38Gravenberch
  • 39Tel
  • 40Mazraoui
  • 44Stanisic

Augsburg

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Gikiewicz
  • 2GumnySubstituted forBorduchiat 45'minutes
  • 23Bauer
  • 6Gouweleeuw
  • 3PedersenBooked at 18mins
  • 27EngelsSubstituted forRexhbecajat 45'minutes
  • 14Baumgartlinger
  • 10MaierSubstituted forMbukuat 77'minutes
  • 7BeljoSubstituted forCardonaat 45'minutes
  • 9DemirovicSubstituted forVargasat 45'minutes
  • 11Berisha

Substitutes

  • 8De Palma Veiga
  • 13Rexhbecaj
  • 16Vargas
  • 20Caligiuri
  • 22Borduchi
  • 34Mbuku
  • 40Koubek
  • 45Yeboah
  • 48Cardona
Referee:
Florian Badstübner
Attendance:
75,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamAugsburg
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home23
Away13
Shots on Target
Home8
Away6
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Bayern München 5, FC Augsburg 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 5, FC Augsburg 3.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! FC Bayern München 5, FC Augsburg 3. Irvin Cardona (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Rubén Vargas.

  4. Post update

    Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Benjamin Pavard.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mërgim Berisha (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Elvis Rexhbecaj.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mads Pedersen (FC Augsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Irvin Cardona.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Irvin Cardona (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rubén Vargas with a through ball.

  8. Booking

    João Cancelo (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by João Cancelo (FC Bayern München).

  10. Post update

    Mads Pedersen (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Daley Blind replaces Matthijs de Ligt.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich following a fast break.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Noussair Mazraoui replaces Alphonso Davies.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Ryan Gravenberch replaces Jamal Musiala.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Augsburg. Nathanaël Mbuku replaces Arne Maier.

  16. Post update

    Offside, FC Augsburg. Jeffrey Gouweleeuw tries a through ball, but Mërgim Berisha is caught offside.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! FC Bayern München 5, FC Augsburg 2. Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by João Cancelo.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Mathys Tel replaces Sadio Mané.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller replaces Serge Gnabry.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jamal Musiala.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 11th March 2023

  • Bayern MunichBayern Munich5AugsburgFC Augsburg3
  • FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt1StuttgartVfB Stuttgart1
  • Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin1MainzMainz 051
  • RB LeipzigRB Leipzig3B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach0
  • SchalkeFC Schalke 040B DortmundBorussia Dortmund1

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich24157271254652
2B Dortmund24171648282052
3RB Leipzig24136549292045
4Union Berlin2313553527844
5Freiburg2312653532342
6Frankfurt24117646341240
7Mainz2410683935436
8Wolfsburg2397742311134
9B Leverkusen2394104037331
10B Mgladbach2486103842-430
11Werder Bremen2393113543-830
12Köln246993238-627
13Augsburg2483133144-1327
14VfL Bochum2471162656-3022
15Hertha Berlin2456132945-1621
16Stuttgart2448122941-1220
17Hoffenheim2354142942-1319
18Schalke2447131843-2519
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories