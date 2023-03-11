Match ends, FC Bayern München 5, FC Augsburg 3.
Bayern Munich came from a goal down to beat Bavarian neighbours Augsburg in an eight-goal thriller.
Mergim Berisha put Augsburg ahead after two minutes before Joao Cancelo equalised with his first Bayern goal.
Benjamin Pavard netted twice in a game for the first time in his career and Leroy Sane headed in for a 4-1 lead.
Berisha's penalty gave Augsburg hope but Alphonso Davies scored his first league goal in more than two years before Irvin Cardona made it 5-3.
Victory took Bayern three points above Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga - with Dortmund currently playing Schalke.
Third-placed RB Leipzig beat Borussia Monchengladbach 3-0 with goals from Timo Werner, Emil Forsberg and Josko Gvardiol.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 27Sommer
- 5Pavard
- 2Upamecano
- 4de LigtBooked at 59minsSubstituted forBlindat 84'minutes
- 22CanceloBooked at 85mins
- 6Kimmich
- 42MusialaSubstituted forGravenberchat 78'minutes
- 19DaviesSubstituted forMazraouiat 78'minutes
- 10Sané
- 17ManéSubstituted forTelat 72'minutes
- 7GnabrySubstituted forMüllerat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Goretzka
- 11Coman
- 23Blind
- 25Müller
- 26Ulreich
- 38Gravenberch
- 39Tel
- 40Mazraoui
- 44Stanisic
Augsburg
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Gikiewicz
- 2GumnySubstituted forBorduchiat 45'minutes
- 23Bauer
- 6Gouweleeuw
- 3PedersenBooked at 18mins
- 27EngelsSubstituted forRexhbecajat 45'minutes
- 14Baumgartlinger
- 10MaierSubstituted forMbukuat 77'minutes
- 7BeljoSubstituted forCardonaat 45'minutes
- 9DemirovicSubstituted forVargasat 45'minutes
- 11Berisha
Substitutes
- 8De Palma Veiga
- 13Rexhbecaj
- 16Vargas
- 20Caligiuri
- 22Borduchi
- 34Mbuku
- 40Koubek
- 45Yeboah
- 48Cardona
- Referee:
- Florian Badstübner
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away6
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 5, FC Augsburg 3.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 5, FC Augsburg 3. Irvin Cardona (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Rubén Vargas.
Post update
Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Benjamin Pavard.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mërgim Berisha (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Elvis Rexhbecaj.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mads Pedersen (FC Augsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Irvin Cardona.
Post update
Attempt saved. Irvin Cardona (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rubén Vargas with a through ball.
Booking
João Cancelo (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by João Cancelo (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Mads Pedersen (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Daley Blind replaces Matthijs de Ligt.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Noussair Mazraoui replaces Alphonso Davies.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Ryan Gravenberch replaces Jamal Musiala.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Augsburg. Nathanaël Mbuku replaces Arne Maier.
Post update
Offside, FC Augsburg. Jeffrey Gouweleeuw tries a through ball, but Mërgim Berisha is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 5, FC Augsburg 2. Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by João Cancelo.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Mathys Tel replaces Sadio Mané.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller replaces Serge Gnabry.
Post update
Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jamal Musiala.