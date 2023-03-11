Match ends, Brest 1, Paris Saint Germain 2.
Paris St-Germain left it late to beat relegation-threatened Brest and extend their advantage at the top of Ligue 1.
Carlos Soler had set PSG on course for a perfect night when he bundled home after Kylian Mbappe saw a shot parried.
The hosts soon scored a surprise leveller and mostly stifled the leaders' search for a winner.
But Mbappe rescued the spoils in the 90th minute as he rounded the goalkeeper before coolly slotting home.
PSG were looking to get back to winning ways after being knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich on Wednesday, but made seriously hard work of it.
They were expectedly dominant for the vast majority of the game and recorded 17 shots to Brest's seven.
The French champions continually lacked the cutting edge in the final third as they faced a spirited defensive performance from the hosts, but toiled to the end to find the win.
The result sees PSG lead Ligue 1 by 11 points, albeit having played a game more then Marseille in second. Brest are one point off relegation with an extra match played.
Line-ups
Brest
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 40Bizot
- 99FadigaSubstituted forHérelleat 81'minutes
- 4Dari
- 3Brassier
- 2Duverne
- 20Lees-Melou
- 9Honorat
- 7BelkeblaBooked at 86mins
- 8Magnetti
- 10Del CastilloSubstituted forLemaréchalat 76'minutes
- 15MouniéSubstituted forLe Douaronat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Blázquez
- 5Chardonnet
- 17Elis
- 18Dembélé
- 22Le Douaron
- 23Hérelle
- 28Locko
- 37Lemaréchal
- 97Arconte
PSG
Formation 4-2-2-2
- 99G Donnarumma
- 29PembéléSubstituted forBernatat 75'minutes
- 4Ramos
- 15Danilo
- 25Nuno Mendes
- 33Zaïre-EmerySubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 89'minutes
- 6Verratti
- 28SolerSubstituted forEkitikeat 81'minutes
- 8RuizSubstituted forVitinhaat 75'minutes
- 30Messi
- 7MbappéBooked at 86mins
Substitutes
- 14Bernat
- 16Rico
- 17Vitinha
- 18Renato Sanches
- 31Bitshiabu
- 35Gharbi
- 44Ekitike
- 90Letellier
- Referee:
- Marc Bollengier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away8
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away12
