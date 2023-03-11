Close menu
French Ligue 1
BrestBrest1PSGParis Saint Germain2

Brest 1-2 Paris St-Germain: Mbappe rescues late win

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe celebrate
Paris Saint-Germain now lead Ligue 1 by 11 points.

Paris St-Germain left it late to beat relegation-threatened Brest and extend their advantage at the top of Ligue 1.

Carlos Soler had set PSG on course for a perfect night when he bundled home after Kylian Mbappe saw a shot parried.

The hosts soon scored a surprise leveller and mostly stifled the leaders' search for a winner.

But Mbappe rescued the spoils in the 90th minute as he rounded the goalkeeper before coolly slotting home.

PSG were looking to get back to winning ways after being knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich on Wednesday, but made seriously hard work of it.

They were expectedly dominant for the vast majority of the game and recorded 17 shots to Brest's seven.

The French champions continually lacked the cutting edge in the final third as they faced a spirited defensive performance from the hosts, but toiled to the end to find the win.

The result sees PSG lead Ligue 1 by 11 points, albeit having played a game more then Marseille in second. Brest are one point off relegation with an extra match played.

Line-ups

Brest

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 40Bizot
  • 99FadigaSubstituted forHérelleat 81'minutes
  • 4Dari
  • 3Brassier
  • 2Duverne
  • 20Lees-Melou
  • 9Honorat
  • 7BelkeblaBooked at 86mins
  • 8Magnetti
  • 10Del CastilloSubstituted forLemaréchalat 76'minutes
  • 15MouniéSubstituted forLe Douaronat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Blázquez
  • 5Chardonnet
  • 17Elis
  • 18Dembélé
  • 22Le Douaron
  • 23Hérelle
  • 28Locko
  • 37Lemaréchal
  • 97Arconte

PSG

Formation 4-2-2-2

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 29PembéléSubstituted forBernatat 75'minutes
  • 4Ramos
  • 15Danilo
  • 25Nuno Mendes
  • 33Zaïre-EmerySubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 89'minutes
  • 6Verratti
  • 28SolerSubstituted forEkitikeat 81'minutes
  • 8RuizSubstituted forVitinhaat 75'minutes
  • 30Messi
  • 7MbappéBooked at 86mins

Substitutes

  • 14Bernat
  • 16Rico
  • 17Vitinha
  • 18Renato Sanches
  • 31Bitshiabu
  • 35Gharbi
  • 44Ekitike
  • 90Letellier
Referee:
Marc Bollengier

Match Stats

Home TeamBrestAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home7
Away17
Shots on Target
Home2
Away8
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brest 1, Paris Saint Germain 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brest 1, Paris Saint Germain 2.

  3. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  4. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Brest. Conceded by Nuno Mendes.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain).

  7. Post update

    Haris Belkebla (Brest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Brest 1, Paris Saint Germain 2. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a through ball following a fast break.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Renato Sanches replaces Warren Zaïre-Emery.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Franck Honorat (Brest) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pierre Lees-Melou with a cross following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Brest. Conceded by Nuno Mendes.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain).

  13. Post update

    Hugo Magnetti (Brest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Booking

    Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Booking

    Haris Belkebla (Brest) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain).

  17. Post update

    Haris Belkebla (Brest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Brest. Christophe Hérelle replaces Noah Fadiga because of an injury.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Hugo Ekitike replaces Carlos Soler.

  20. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 11th March 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG27213368264266
2Marseille26174549252455
3Monaco26156555361951
4Lens26149340211951
5Rennes27145845291647
6Lille27137749361346
7Nice26119634221242
8Lyon27117942311140
9Reims2691343426840
10Lorient2611783836240
11Clermont2697102634-834
12Toulouse2695124146-532
13Montpellier2693144146-530
14Nantes26610102734-728
15Brest2758142844-1623
16Auxerre2758142349-2623
17Strasbourg26410123044-1422
18Ajaccio2663172047-2721
19Troyes2648143657-2120
20Angers2624202158-3710
View full French Ligue 1 table

