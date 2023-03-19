Swansea City v Bristol City

Ryan Manning (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Line-ups
Swansea
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 1Fisher
- 6Darling
- 5Cabango
- 23Wood
- 3Manning
- 8Grimes
- 18Cundle
- 28Walsh
- 10Ntcham
- 17Piroe
- 20Cullen
Substitutes
- 12Paterson
- 19Whittaker
- 26Naughton
- 27Söndergaard
- 29Sorinola
- 31Cooper
- 45Congreve
Bristol City
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12O'Leary
- 19Tanner
- 26Vyner
- 16Pring
- 3Dasilva
- 35Taylor-Clarke
- 10King
- 17Sykes
- 7Scott
- 20Bell
- 9Cornick
Substitutes
- 2Wilson
- 11Mehmeti
- 14Weimann
- 21Wells
- 23Haikin
- 24Idehen
- 39Wood
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Omar Taylor-Clarke (Bristol City).
Post update
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Ben Cabango.
Post update
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Harry Darling.
Post update
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Olivier Ntcham.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mark Sykes (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Andy King.
Post update
Foul by Nathan Wood (Swansea City).
Post update
Harry Cornick (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alex Scott (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Matt Grimes (Swansea City).
Post update
Harry Cornick (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Manning (Swansea City).
Post update
Alex Scott (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ryan Manning (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joël Piroe.
Post update
Ryan Manning (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alex Scott (Bristol City).
Post update
Foul by Matt Grimes (Swansea City).
Post update
Alex Scott (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Matt Grimes (Swansea City).
Post update
Alex Scott (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match report will appear here.