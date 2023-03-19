Close menu
Championship
SwanseaSwansea City0Bristol CityBristol City0

Swansea City v Bristol City

Championship

Line-ups

Swansea

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Fisher
  • 6Darling
  • 5Cabango
  • 23Wood
  • 3Manning
  • 8Grimes
  • 18Cundle
  • 28Walsh
  • 10Ntcham
  • 17Piroe
  • 20Cullen

Substitutes

  • 12Paterson
  • 19Whittaker
  • 26Naughton
  • 27Söndergaard
  • 29Sorinola
  • 31Cooper
  • 45Congreve

Bristol City

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12O'Leary
  • 19Tanner
  • 26Vyner
  • 16Pring
  • 3Dasilva
  • 35Taylor-Clarke
  • 10King
  • 17Sykes
  • 7Scott
  • 20Bell
  • 9Cornick

Substitutes

  • 2Wilson
  • 11Mehmeti
  • 14Weimann
  • 21Wells
  • 23Haikin
  • 24Idehen
  • 39Wood
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson

Match Stats

Home TeamSwanseaAway TeamBristol City
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Ryan Manning (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Omar Taylor-Clarke (Bristol City).

  3. Post update

    Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Ben Cabango.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Harry Darling.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Olivier Ntcham.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mark Sykes (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Andy King.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Wood (Swansea City).

  8. Post update

    Harry Cornick (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alex Scott (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Matt Grimes (Swansea City).

  11. Post update

    Harry Cornick (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Manning (Swansea City).

  13. Post update

    Alex Scott (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Manning (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joël Piroe.

  15. Post update

    Ryan Manning (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Alex Scott (Bristol City).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Matt Grimes (Swansea City).

  18. Post update

    Alex Scott (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Matt Grimes (Swansea City).

  20. Post update

    Alex Scott (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley372411274294583
2Sheff Utd37217958332570
3Middlesbrough382071169422767
4Luton381713846351164
5Blackburn37194144342161
6Millwall38179124840860
7Norwich381691352411157
8Coventry3815121147371057
9West Brom371510124739855
10Watford381413114540555
11Sunderland381411135346753
12Preston381411133443-953
13Bristol City381213134544149
14Stoke38139164845348
15Hull381211154353-1047
16Birmingham38129174250-845
17Reading38136194058-1845
18Swansea381111164957-844
19QPR38119183859-2142
20Rotherham37913154151-1040
21Cardiff37109182841-1339
22Huddersfield3899203253-2136
23Blackpool38811194058-1835
24Wigan38713183359-2634
View full Championship table

