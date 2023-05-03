Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brighton's 6-0 win over Wolves on Saturday was their biggest ever top-flight victory

TEAM NEWS

Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi is suffering from an illness and may be forced to miss the match.

Defender Joel Veltman limped off in the second half against Wolves, while Evan Ferguson is also a doubt.

Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho is back in training but this game comes too soon for him to make his return from injury.

Scott McTominay and Raphael Varane also remain on the sidelines and Lisandro Martinez is out for the season.

Pascal Gross is one short of moving level alongside Glenn Murray and Neal Maupay as Brighton's leading Premier League goalscorer with 26

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton are aiming to win three league games in a row against Manchester United for the first time. They managed just three victories in the first 17 top-flight meetings.

Manchester United have lost three of their five Premier League games at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton & Hove Albion

If Brighton avoid defeat they will surpass their club record of 52 points in a top-flight season, set during a 42-game campaign in 1981-82.

They have won seven of their past nine home matches in all competitions.

The Seagulls have dropped points in the fixture after each of their last six league victories.

Roberto De Zerbi is only the seventh Premier League manager whose side have scored 50 or more goals in his first 25 matches in charge.

Albion's total of 20 midweek top-flight defeats since the beginning of their first Premier League season in 2017-18 is more than any other team.

Manchester United

Manchester United have taken only one point from their seven Premier League away fixtures this season against other teams currently in the top nine of the table, conceding 27 goals.

Thirty one of the 39 Premier League goals they have let in this season have been in away games.

They have kept seven clean sheets in their last 10 league matches, while their 26 clean sheets in all competitions this season is second only to Barcelona among teams in Europe's top five leagues.

The Red Devils are two short of scoring 100 goals in all competitions this season.

United have lost just twice in their 19 Premier League matches played on a Thursday: a 3-1 loss at Middlesbrough on Boxing Day 2002 and a 4-2 home defeat versus Liverpool in May 2021.

