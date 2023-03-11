Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Midfielder Ryan Jack, whose current Rangers contract expires at the end of this season, is set to be offered a new deal at Ibrox. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Meanwhile, Rangers manager Michael Beale says the Ibrox club will have to turn over around a quarter of their squad in the summer. (Football Scotland) external-link

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has revealed centre-back Carl Starfelt was substituted at half-time against Hearts on Saturday due to a hip injury. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Midfielder Aaron Mooy says he is embracing the "enjoyable" trophy pressure at Celtic. (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts and Australia midfielder Cammy Devlin says he has "nothing but admiration" for fellow countryman Mooy, who scored Celtic's opening goal in Saturday's Scottish Cup quarter-final win at Tynecastle. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Rangers midfielder Todd Cantwell insists the Ibrox club have the big-game mentality required to halt another Celtic treble. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson refused to use excuses for his side's Scottish Cup exit to Celtic, despite missing eight regular first-team starters. (Edinburgh News) external-link

Rangers manager Beale is confident Leon King's time as a Rangers first-team player will come eventually. (Glasgow Times) external-link