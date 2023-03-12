Last updated on .From the section Wales

Brennan Johnson made his Nottingham Forest debut in 2019

Brennan Johnson has given Wales an injury worry before Tuesday's squad announcement for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Croatia and Latvia.

The forward, 21, suffered a groin problem in Nottingham Forest's Premier League loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Forest boss Steve Cooper says they "don't know how bad" Johnson's injury is.

Wales go to Croatia on Saturday, 25 March and host Latvia three days later.

Forest's Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey withdrew from the bench before kick-off in the 3-1 defeat by Spurs because of a knee problem.

"Wayne felt his knee [was injured] so was unable to go on the bench," said Cooper.

Wales will go into their qualifiers without recent international retirees Joe Allen and Chris Gunter as well as the iconic Gareth Bale, who has ended his playing days altogether.