Amy Gallacher gives Celtic the lead against her former club

Partick Thistle secured a top six SWPL finish with a narrow victory over Dundee United, as the league's first mid-season split went to the wire.

Brian Graham's side, who finished second bottom last season, had to win to hold off the challenge of Motherwell and Spartans.

At the top, Glasgow City racked up a double-digit win against Glasgow Women as they celebrated Leanne Ross' permanent appointment as manager.

Celtic, Rangers and Hearts also won.

In the final round of pre-split games, three teams were duking it out to join the league's big dogs in the top half of the division - who will now play a double round-robin to complete the league season.

Thistle headed to Gussie Park needing all three points and they duly delivered thanks to a goal from Cara Henderson.

It was a narrower margin than they would have liked, especially with Motherwell breathing down their necks. The Lanarkshire side initially went 1-0 down to Aberdeen at Cormack Park, with Hannah Stewart's spot-kick putting the Dons ahead.

But a Carla Boyce double, plus one from on-loan Rangers youngster Kayla Jardine, gave Well victory, even if it wasn't enough.

At Petershill Park, Glasgow City recorded their biggest league win of the season with an 11-0 trouncing of Glasgow Women.

Top against bottom meant it always appeared likely to be a big score, but newly confirmed boss Ross would have been delighted with goals from Linda Motlhalo, Emily Whelan, Megan Foley, Miracle Porter, Priscilla Chinchilla, Jenna Clark and Claire Walsh, with braces from Lauren Davison and Kinga Kozak.

Celtic had to be at their best to hold off Hibs at Meadowbank, but first-half goals from Amy Gallacher and Caitlin Hayes secured a hard-fought victory for Fran Alonso's side.

Rangers kept up the pressure on City too, with a big win over Hamilton Accies thanks to a Lisa Martinez hat-trick. There were also goals from Rachel McLauchlan, Brogan Hay and Colette Cavanagh.

Hearts are now eight points clear in fourth place after a 2-0 win over Spartans at the Oriam. It took until the second-half to break the deadlock, with captain Georgia Hunter making the breakthrough before Robyn McCafferty's own-goal.