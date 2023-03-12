Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Burnley are top of the Championship and into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup

Burnley have been put under a transfer embargo by the English Football League after submitting their accounts late.

In a statement, external-link the Championship leaders said draft accounts and financial information had been given to the EFL's financial reporting unit and the delay was down to a change in auditors taking longer than expected.

The club believe the EFL will have "no issue" with the accounts.

They also said they were confident the issue would be "resolved swiftly".

Under the league's jurisdiction, clubs can be penalised with embargoes for failing to fulfil requirements of the Financial Fair Play system.

"We continue to have regular dialogue with the [financial] unit to ensure we remain as open and as transparent and answer any questions the league may have," Burnley's statement continued.

"We believe the EFL will have no issue with the detail of our accounts other than their late submission and fully understand and support their position and efforts to sanction any club who fails to comply with any of their regulations.

"Both the club and our new auditors are confident this can be resolved swiftly and we hope our submission will be made next month at which point the embargo will be lifted."

Vincent Kompany's side are top of the Championship with 80 points from 36 games, a gap of 17 points from Middlesbrough in third.

The BBC has contacted the EFL for comment.