Defender Jack Armer and midfielder Callum Guy have signed new contracts with Carlisle United.

Armer, 21, has sealed a three-year deal and been with the Cumbrians since joining from Preston in August 2020, and has four goals in 115 games since.

Former Derby and Blackpool midfielder Guy's two-year deal takes the 26-year-old up to the end of the 2025 season.

He has played 127 games for the Cumbrians, scoring three goals since his 2020 move to Brunton Park.

"I'm pleased we've got them both done," boss Paul Simpson told the club website.

"Jack is still very young, and Callum is a good age with a lot of experience and games under his belt now."