Swansea's first game after the international break is the south Wales derby against Cardiff City

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin raised the stakes for a key week by spelling out the need for a win ahead of this month's international break.

The Swans have just one win in their last nine Championship games following Saturday's defeat to Middlesbrough.

They travel to in-form Millwall on Tuesday night before hosting Bristol City on Sunday.

And Martin says his team must stop the rot before returning to action in the south Wales derby on 1 April.

"We've got two more games against form teams before the break but we need to get a win," he said.

"We need it for everyone to just feel positive, build confidence and build some momentum before the derby game."

Swansea have the chance to emulate last season's historic league double over arch rivals Cardiff City.

But since a 2-0 win over Cardiff at the Swansea.com Stadium in late October, Martin's side have won just three of 22 games in all competitions.

However Martin believes his side's most recent performances, against promotion-chasing Luton Town and Middlesbrough, have provided reason for optimism.

"Mentality-wise I've really liked what I've seen from the lads in the last two games," he said.

"There's a bit of zip back, some energy and confidence."

Martin remains frustrated by Swansea's lack of business in the January transfer market.

"There was a big difference between the teams in terms of physical capability," he said following Saturday's defeat.

"That's something we've highlighted but not been able to bring in to help us.

"So we have to find different ways to manage games, which we haven't quite done yet."

Millwall have lost just one of their last six games, and have taken points off the Championship's top two, Burnley and Sheffield United, during that run.

"We did brilliantly there last year (a 1-0 win) so we have to try and do it again," said Martin.

"We need to show the same attitude and willingness to fight for each other that we've shown in the last two games and we can get the win."

Swansea hope to have Ollie Cooper available after he was withdrawn at half-time at the weekend as a precaution following a knock.