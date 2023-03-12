David Healy acknowledges the Linfield supporters after beating Coleraine in the decider

Linfield manager David Healy says winning the BetMcLean Cup is a "great feeling" after the Blues defeated Coleraine 2-0 in the final.

It comes in a season which has seen Linfield miss out on the group stage of European competition and suffer defeat in the Co Antrim Shield decider.

"I'm delighted for our supporters after a tough year and also for the players and staff," said Healy.

"It feels good and I believe we were deserved winners."

Linfield won the League Cup for the first time since 2019 thanks to second-half goals from Joel Cooper and Chris Shields at Windsor Park.

Linfield were seconds away from making the Europa Conference League group stage before Latvian side RFS equalised and then won the play-off in a penalty shootout.

The Blues were also twice beaten on penalties by Larne - in the Shield decider in January and Irish Cup sixth round last month.

Linfield winger Joel Cooper starts his celebrations as the ball hits the net to put the Blues in front

Healy's side lie seven points behind leaders Larne in their defence of their Premiership title and the focus will quickly turn to the chase for a fifth consecutive Gibson Cup triumph.

"I thought our performance was good against a well drilled, well organised side in Coleraine and the crowd definitely played their part in helping us," added Healy.

"Winning cup finals is a great feeling and we'll enjoy it now but come Monday we'll prepare for Newry City next Saturday.

"We've seven cup finals left in the league and we are chasing down a top, top team in Larne - we'll fight all the way until it is mathematically impossible to do it.

"We know our form against the top six hasn't been at the high standard we've set in the last number of years so it's something we'll try to address. Winning all seven might be difficult but we'll certainly push for it."

Coleraine boss Oran said he was "very frustrated" after losing out in the League Cup final for a second year in a row.

"I felt we were well in the game at half-time - we weathered an early storm and then had a good 30 minutes so it was finely poised.

"The start to the second half was really important so to go out and concede, and more the manner of how how we conceded that first goal is very frustrating. It gets them up and running and makes it a tough assignment.

"It's a tough one to swallow but we'll just have to get one with it. It's very important we respond from this and kick on again quickly."