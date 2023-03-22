Close menu

European Championship 2024 qualifiers: Who do you think will reach Euro 2024?

Jude Bellingham of England, Stuart Dallas of Northern Ireland, Che Adams of Scotland and Aaron Ramsey of Wales.
England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales all start their qualifying campaign for Euro 2024 this week

Here we go again. Qualifying for the 2024 UEFA European Championship in Germany gets under way this week as 53 nations battle for 24 places.

In a repeat of last tournament's final, England face holders Italy in their first Group C match on Thursday.

Scotland find themselves in a difficult group with Spain and Norway as they hope to reach just their second major tournament this century.

Wales, semi-finalists in 2016, are in Group D with Croatia, Turkey, Latvia and Armenia.

Northern Ireland, who made their only Euros appearance seven years ago, are in an intriguing Group H which includes Denmark and Finland.

Two teams from each group advance straight to the finals, plus there is a backdoor route via the Nations League for a handful of teams.

We want to know who you see booking their spot in next year's tournament, plus you can have your say in the comments.

Comments

Join the conversation

62 comments

  • Comment posted by GangsterofLove, today at 08:11

    Almost all of them will qualify these days, but probably not Scotland.

  • Comment posted by Black pudding, today at 08:11

    Israel (Middle Eastern country) in the Euros ?? Considering their human rights records they should be banned like Russia ?

  • Comment posted by Half Hearted Waffle , today at 08:08

    You heard it here first .............. Malta for the win!!

  • Comment posted by ubercurmudgeon, today at 08:07

    It'd be easier to discuss who won't qualify with the amount of teams in the tournament.

  • Comment posted by Apartment Song, today at 08:04

    Blimey that's a lot of teams. Gave up after group C

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 08:10

      SD replied:
      Exactly. Has anyone really selected every group and put each team in order?
      Not a chance.

  • Comment posted by gary, today at 08:00

    I can see Scotland and Wales suffering this qualification, I'd put Georgia ahead of Scotland, Turkey definitely ahead of Wales

  • Comment posted by Torquay400, today at 07:56

    Minnows need to play off before being put in any group, number of competing teams need to be reduced, too many one sided games although some intriguing ones as well.

    • Reply posted by Cymraes27, today at 08:08

      Cymraes27 replied:
      It's qualifying not the final tournament

  • Comment posted by spireiteboy, today at 07:56

    Northern Ireland should make it this time..

    • Reply posted by gary, today at 08:03

      gary replied:
      Make it to 4th 😂

  • Comment posted by John, today at 07:55

    It turns out that England have a relatively hard group.

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 07:53

    There are so many dull groups and a heck of a lot of dross there. And 24 is still too many. 16 in four groups of four was perfect for so many reasons.

    • Reply posted by mmmmbeeeer, today at 08:10

      mmmmbeeeer replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Cactus, today at 07:53

    Can anyone be arsed selecting all those leagues

  • Comment posted by 1night in Bangkok, today at 07:49

    Euros, Carabo Cup, Europa league, Europa conference. Club word cup,friendlies, Atm, s for football authorities, I don't watch, won't watch.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 07:54

      SD replied:
      yet feel the need to tell everyone you won't be watching.

  • Comment posted by Mephisto , today at 07:48

    So much for there being less football, sooner it will be harder to not qualify... won't be too long b4 both uefa and fifa expand both competitions to about 60 teams each... anything to keep lining the pockets.

    • Reply posted by StevieC, today at 08:08

      StevieC replied:
      And the people will keep watching and paying and FIFA will keep gaining more power and doing whatever they like
      Sadly

  • Comment posted by Dusty, today at 07:46

    i hope all the home nations qualify
    gives us all something to cheer about
    nothing to cheer about in the news

  • Comment posted by This is the BBC calling, today at 07:36

    Scotland will come really really close to qualifying ... But will ultimately fail on goal difference, of cour

    • Reply posted by G-Dawgy-Dawg, today at 07:42

      G-Dawgy-Dawg replied:
      Wrong because they are already guaranteed a playoff place

  • Comment posted by Sack Tory BBC Chairman, today at 07:33

    I'm guessing Russia might miss this one.

    Why not invite Australia to replace them?

    • Reply posted by Vindaloo666, today at 07:46

      Vindaloo666 replied:
      Because it's not the Eurovision song contest.

  • Comment posted by BustavoBrown, today at 07:29

    If Ireland beat France on Monday night then they would have to be considered as contenders. COYBIG 🇮🇪

    • Reply posted by alterf, today at 07:33

      alterf replied:
      If my Auntie was...

  • Comment posted by Wilson, today at 07:23

    Wales have the easiest group

    • Reply posted by Dave P, today at 07:33

      Dave P replied:
      Then other teams in Wales group have the easiest route

  • Comment posted by Bacon Baobap, today at 07:22

    So many teams in the finals means nearly everyone will qualify.

    • Reply posted by Captain Serious, today at 07:41

      Captain Serious replied:
      "as 53 nations battle for 24 places"

      Nearly everyone?

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 07:21

    Predictions like betting is a mugs game, guess work at best.

    As an England supporter I want and hope they qualify and progress. That's it.

