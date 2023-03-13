Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Hibernian will host Glasgow City on 25 March

Two derbies and a visit to Hibernian for leaders Glasgow City feature in the first round of SWPL post-split fixtures.

Hibs v Glasgow City will be the first game on Saturday, 25 March (17:30 GMT).

Hamilton Academical take on visitors Motherwell on 26 March with Rangers hosting Celtic on the evening of 27 March.

Also on the Sunday will be Dundee United v Spartans, Glasgow Women v Aberdeen and Partick Thistle v Hearts.

Partick secured the last available top-six place by beating Dundee United 1-0 on Sunday.

Glasgow City hold a six-point lead over Celtic, with Rangers one point further behind.

The top three all won on Sunday.

Glasgow City will host Celtic on the weekend of 16 April and then Rangers three days later.

Glasgow Women are 13 points adrift at the foot of the table and will be relegated to SWPL2 if they cannot climb higher while Hamilton are in the relegation play-off spot but only two points off Aberdeen.

There will be 10 rounds of fixtures played by the end of May with each team playing every other side in their half of the table twice.

The split is being used for the first time in the women's top flight and SWPL managing director Fiona McInytre says it "adds an exciting new dynamic and one which has been well received by all stakeholders in the women's game".

"Every fixture over the next two months will contribute towards the race for the title or battle to avoid relegation and we can expect plenty of drama as we reach the conclusion of the inaugural season under this new format," McIntyre added.