Uncapped Zander Clark and Angus Gunn have been included in Scotland's squad for this month's opening Euro 2024 qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain.

First choice goalkeeper Craig Gordon, 40, is injured long term and Clark, 30, has taken Gordon's place at Hearts.

Norwich stopper Gunn, 27, committed his international future to Scotland after being capped by England Under-21s.

Queens Park Rangers striker Lyndon Dykes makes the squad after a recent spell in hospital with illness.

The Scots host Cyprus on 25 March (14:00 GMT) then Spain on 28 March (19:45 BST).

Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly and fellow uncapped stopper Robby McCrorie, of Rangers, were on the bench for Scotland's November friendly defeat in Turkey. Kelly is included again but McCrorie misses out.

Gunn's father Bryan played six times for Scotland in the early 1990s and also had a lengthy spell at Norwich.

Clark, like Kelly and McCrorie, has previously been involved in Scotland squads without ever being called upon.

Defenders Nathan Patterson and Kieran Tiernan and midfielders Stuart Armstrong and Scott McTominay are selected, despite limited game time at Everton, Arsenal, Southampton and Manchester United, respectively.