Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Sam Nombe has scored 25 goals in 71 appearances since joining Exeter City in the summer of 2021

Exeter City striker Sam Nombe is getting "better and better" having scored for the first time in 10 matches.

The 24-year-old got both goals in Saturday's 2-1 win over Lincoln City.

His double saw Nombe become the club's top scorer this season with 15 goals in all competitions.

"He's come in smiling but kind of apologised saying 'I could have had five today'," assistant manager Kevin Nicholson told BBC Radio Devon.

"I think if you look at his performances over the last two or three games they've steadily got better and better.

"I thought he was excellent last week [in the 1-1 draw at Wycombe], didn't quite get the rewards that maybe he deserved, but today he did.

"That's the life of a striker - you miss a couple of chances then all of a sudden they put one on a plate for you, but you've still got to be able to take it."

It was just the fourth time in the past 18 games Exeter scored more than once in a match, with victory lifting them above Lincoln to 11th place in the League One table.

"From our point of view, we went through that run where we weren't scoring many goals and we weren't getting enough players in the box," added Nicholson.

"But if you look at us when the ball hits the back of the net [for Exeter's second goal] we've got five guys powering in there, so if the keeper parries it we're scoring anyway.

"So again it's a progression. Things that we're working on are starting to show. We know it doesn't come overnight, we know you could sense a little bit of tension and frustration here at home, but that's two wins here on the bounce now.

"It's a nice little run that we've put together and we now move on to Cheltenham quickly."