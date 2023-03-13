Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Mark Robins' Coventry have won five and drawn three of their past nine games to reignite their play-off hopes

Coventry City must play like they are the ones "fighting for their lives" when they meet two teams embroiled in a Championship relegation battle this week, says boss Mark Robins.

The Sky Blues are four points off the play-offs in ninth place following a seven-game unbeaten run.

They visit bottom side Wigan on Tuesday and 22nd-placed Blackpool on Saturday.

"We've got to want the game more than anybody else, in any of the games we've got left," Robins told BBC CWR.

"We've got to want it and make any small margins count in our favour.

"It's a tough week and circumstances for the teams we are playing next week are very, very difficult.

"We were [down] there earlier on in the season, don't forget. It's not an ideal place to be but they will be fighting for their lives - so we have got to go and fight for ours."

Coventry had to settle for a point in a 1-1 draw at home to Hull on Saturday, despite registering 25 shots and a double-figure corner count.

The Sky Blues' chance-conversion ratio this season is 7.8% - 42 goals from 538 efforts - and they rank 15th in the Championship on that metric, something Robins is adamant must improve.

Among the sides in the top half, only Blackburn (41) and Preston (32) have scored fewer goals than Coventry, who have been heavily reliant on 17-goal leading marksman Viktor Gyokeres.

"We've not scored enough goals in games generally," said Robins.

"Last week against Huddersfield [a 4-0 win] we went to town and finished off the opportunities we had which was fantastic.

"We've had a couple where we've won 2-0 but we've needed to be more clinical in those final areas."