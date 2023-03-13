Gary Rowett does not want to "over-analyse" the challenges of Millwall's Championship run-in

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has urged his players to "enjoy and embrace" their push for a Premier League debut.

The Lions, who won 1-0 at Reading on Saturday to climb into the Championship play-off places, last appeared in the top flight in 1989-90.

The south east Londoners host Swansea City and Huddersfield Town in their next two games.

"We're enjoying it at the moment - we're attacking it and trying to win every single game," Rowett said.

"We have two home games now and we should go and embrace and enjoy it.

"Go and see if we can do at home what we have done so often, which is get the points against whichever team we are playing regardless."

Only table-topping Burnley and third-placed Middlesbrough have lost fewer games at home this season than Millwall's four defeats at The Den.

Their last home match was a 3-2 loss to play-off rivals Norwich City, which saw the teams swap sixth spot and ended an 11-game unbeaten league run in front of their own fans.

Despite having his own eyes on the table, however, Rowett wants his players to focus solely on the games in front of them.

"There's a slap in the chops around the corner and you've got to make sure you just do everything you can to win games and roll with the punches," he added.

"It's not the time of season to be worrying about things. It's not the time of season to be super-analysing every defeat or every game, it's just 'move on, where's the next one' and if we don't win the game - like Norwich - then we dust ourselves off and go again.

"Everyone is aware of the table, everyone is aware of games around us but at the same time you can't worry about other fixtures.

"I might look at who other teams are playing and I might think 'well if that happens and that happens' but ultimately you have to look at what you do yourself.

"If we get 74 points and someone gets 78 and finishes sixth then at the end of the day they are going to deserve to be in the play-offs more than we are."