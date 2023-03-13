Last updated on .From the section QPR

Gareth Ainsworth was second in the list of longest-serving EFL managers before leaving Wycombe

Queens Park Rangers manager Gareth Ainsworth says he wants to turn Loftus Road into a fortress as he looks to turn around the Championship club.

Rangers' 1-0 win against Watford on Saturday was their first victory since Ainsworth replaced Neil Critchley.

Ainsworth played 152 games for QPR and rejoined them from Wycombe Wanderers.

"It's going to be a different story from now, I want to make Loftus Road a fortress," Ainsworth told BBC Radio London.

"It was a really big moment for me to get the first win and hopefully we can pick up as many points as possible.

"I aim to build around all the brilliant people at this club and get success for years to come."

The victory against Watford was only the second time in 20 games that QPR have picked up three points.

It came at the third time of asking for Ainsworth but lifted Rangers 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

The 49-year-old took over at Wycombe in 2012 and had been second in the list of longest-serving managers in the English Football League prior to joining Rangers, where he says his motivational approach may have surprised a few.

"My staff probably thought 'who the hell is this guy coming in like this, he's bouncing them off the walls every day'," Ainsworth said.

Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes returned to first-team action for QPR against Watford, having been hospitalised at the end of January - although the club did not give details about his condition.

Dykes has been part of an injury-ravaged squad in recent months and Ainsworth, who is preparing his team to face Blackpool on 14 March, believes he will turn things around quickly when the team is closer to full strength.

"I've got some real talent in that treatment room still, so we are nowhere near what I would consider to be full strength with this squad," Ainsworth added.

"When we are I'm sure we will be a test for anyone in this division."