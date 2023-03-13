Close menu
Champions League - Round of 16 - 2nd Leg
Man CityManchester City20:00RB LeipzigRB Leipzig
Venue: Etihad Stadium

Manchester City v RB Leipzig

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Manchester City players
City drew the first leg in Germany three weeks ago

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said his side will "adjust a few things" from the first leg as they host Leipzig for a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The sides drew 1-1 in Germany with Riyad Mahrez's penalty giving City the lead in a dominant first half before Josko Gvardiol's headed equaliser.

"I don't pay any attention to what happened there," said Guardiola.

"We are going to adjust a few things to have more control and be better."

Leipzig will be without midfielder Xaver Schlager and star forward Christopher Nkunku after the pair suffered injuries against Borussia Dortmund 10 days ago.

Marco Rose's side, who are third in the Bundesliga, have only lost two games in all competitions since September.

"They are so aggressive in the high pressing and have an incredible build-up from the keeper - eight players inside, two incredible wide full-backs," said Guardiola.

"You close inside and they go to the full-backs. When you defend outside they have more players inside. It's so difficult to control, you have to find the right tempo for pressing.

"I admire a lot what Leipzig have done. When I was in Munich they were in the second division so I could not face them. I am a big fan of what they do."

Top Stories