Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Antonio Conte has won 41 of his 76 games in all competitions as Tottenham manager

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte should leave the club immediately if he does not want to commit his future to Spurs, says ex-Blackburn striker Chris Sutton.

Conte, 53, is out of contract at the end of the season, with Spurs out of all the cup competitions.

They are fourth in the Premier League - the last of the qualifying places for the Champions League.

"It's better for all concerned if he goes now," said Sutton on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"I think he will see the season out, but I'm just really confused what is going on at Spurs at this moment.

"Antonio Conte really needs to commit one way or the other and if he says 'I'm here and happy to sign for another year or two' then Tottenham can move on but it doesn't look like he will.

"Therefore if Tottenham want to progress, they are better off making a change now.

"They have regressed from last season, they have been massively inconsistent."

Conte guided Chelsea to the Premier League title in 2016-17 and the FA Cup the following season before he was sacked.

After winning Serie A with Inter Milan in 2020-21, Conte replaced Nuno Espirito Santo at Tottenham in November 2021 and took them to fourth and Champions League qualification.

However, Tottenham, who have not won a trophy since 2008, went out of the Carabao Cup in the third round to Nottingham Forest and fielded an under-strength side as they lost in the FA Cup fifth round to Championship side Sheffield United earlier this month.

Last week they were beaten 1-0 on aggregate over two legs by AC Milan in the last 16 of the Champions League.

"I was at the Milan game last week where I thought their performance was really insipid," added Sutton, a Premier League title winner with Blackburn.

"The bigger issue among the Tottenham fanbase was the FA Cup against Sheffield United with a weakened side, now what are they playing for?

"They have a good chance of getting fourth but they have been a massive disappointment this season.

"One of the biggest things is Tottenham fans' [hopes] and brand of football and they do not get that brand of football under Conte so he needs to win trophies."