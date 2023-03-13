Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Assistant Vicky Jepson (left) will take over the team after Spurs sacked manager Rehanne Skinner (right)

Tottenham have sacked manager Rehanne Skinner after a run of nine straight defeats in the Women's Super League.

After Sunday's 2-1 loss at Liverpool, Spurs are third-bottom in the WSL, just two points above the relegation zone.

Skinner, 43, took charge in November 2020 following a spell as England's assistant head coach and led Spurs to a fifth-placed finish last season.

Assistant Vicky Jepson will take over the team for Wednesday's WSL game at home to bottom club Leicester City.

Spurs have three wins from 14 WSL games this season and are just two points above Leicester and one above second-bottom Brighton, with the bottom club being relegated to the Championship.

Skinner guided Tottenham from 11th to an eighth-placed finish in her first season at the club, before coming fifth last term - the club's best WSL finish - and reaching the Continental League Cup semi-finals.

She signed a contract extension last April until 2024, with Everton and Racing Louisville understood to have approached Spurs about Skinner's availability.

"Since joining us in 2020, Rehanne has played an integral role in our development in the women's game, both on and off the field," said Andy Rogers, managing director of Tottenham Hotspur Women.

"She has carried out her duties with the utmost professionalism and attention to detail, and we should like to thank her for everything she has done for us over the course of her tenure."

Analysis: Jepson's task is simple - keep Spurs in the WSL

Emma Sanders, BBC Sport

Tottenham's disastrous run of form meant it became a matter of time before they parted ways with Skinner.

They are in serious danger of relegation despite finishing fifth last season and investing in player resources and their budget over the last 12 months.

Skinner's initial impact on the squad was impressive as she oversaw improvements to facilities and off-field resources, which in turn had a positive impact on results.

She helped the side avoid relegation in her first season in charge and they had their highest league finish in 2021-22.

But after making marquee signings, including a British-record deal for striker Bethany England in January 2023, their form has been unacceptable and they had to make a change.

Jepson has huge experience having spent over a decade at Liverpool, acting as manager for three years before their relegation, and has worked with this squad at Tottenham for the last few years.

Her task is simple - keep Tottenham in the WSL.