Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Huddersfield are 23rd in the Championship

Huddersfield Town have become the second Championship club in two days to be placed under a transfer embargo by the English Football League for submitting their annual accounts late.

Second-tier leaders Burnley were given the same penalty on Sunday.

The embargo means the struggling Terriers are unable to register new players.

Neil Warnock's side are 23rd in the Championship, six points adrift of safety with 10 games to play.

Huddersfield are yet to comment on the issue.