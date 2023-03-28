Man City vs Liverpool: Pick your combined XI before Premier League match
Liverpool visit Manchester City on Saturday 19 points behind the Premier League champions and in a battle to secure Champions League qualification.
Pep Guardiola's side are second, eight points behind leaders Arsenal, while Liverpool are in sixth, seven points outside the top four.
But who would you pick in a combined XI of the two sides?
When we asked this question for the Community Shield, you picked seven Liverpool players - but in October before their Anfield meeting that dropped to three.
So what are you thinking now?
Pick your team here and share with your friends.
Pick your combined Man City and Liverpool XI
