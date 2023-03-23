Close menu

Harry Kane breaks Wayne Rooney's all-time England goalscoring record

Harry Kane scores a penalty against Italy to become England's all-time top scorer
Harry Kane has scored 18 out of 22 penalties for England

Harry Kane became England's all-time top scorer with his 54th goal for his country in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy.

Kane, 29, equalled Wayne Rooney's record with a goal in their World Cup quarter-final defeat by France - and missed a penalty that would have given him the record outright.

But he managed it in his next game for Gareth Southgate's side in Naples, scoring from the spot.

His first-half goal made it 2-0.

Kane is now the record goalscorer for both England and club side Tottenham.

Kane has achieved the record at a sensational rate, his 54 goals coming in just 81 appearances.

He now leads a group of six Englishmen to have scored more than 40 international goals. Of those, only Jimmy Greaves scored his at a faster rate - one every 1.3 games, compared with Kane's 1.5.

Sir Bobby Charlton, with 49 goals, held the record for 45 years until he was surpassed by Rooney in 2015.

England's 40-plus goals club
PlayerGoalsGames
Harry Kane (2015-present)5481
Wayne Rooney (2003-2018)53120
Bobby Charlton (1958-1970)49106
Gary Lineker (1984-1992)4880
Jimmy Greaves (1959-1967)4457
Michael Owen (1998-2008)4089

Kane's record haul includes six at the World Cup in Russia in 2018, making him only the third Englishman to win a Golden Boot at a major tournament, along with Gary Lineker at the 1986 World Cup and Alan Shearer at the European Championship in 1996.

He has also broken a number of other England records, including scoring 16 goals for his country in a calendar year in 2021.

Kane still has some way to go if he is to challenge the global record for men's international goals held by Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 118 goals in 197 Portugal appearances.

His 204 league goals for Spurs means he is third in the list of Premier League all-time scorers, 56 behind record-holder Shearer.

  • Comment posted by Hail Hakkinen, today at 20:49

    Sir Bobby Charlton though didn't play in qualifying matches against the likes of Andorra and San Marino unlike Rooney and Kane.

    • Reply posted by saddletramp, today at 20:52

      saddletramp replied:
      Neither Did Jimmy Greaves,and unlike Charlton (And Rooney and Kane)didn't take pens .

  • Comment posted by Wolsey, today at 20:44

    Italy are awful.....

    • Reply posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 20:57

      P38 W26 D12 L0 replied:
      Makes it worse we lost to them at home in the final of the Euro's.

      They are not that good, we got done in a 1 off game. That's it.

  • Comment posted by gooner7, today at 20:43

    Thoroughly deserved and grealish needs to stop thinking he is a mini Maradona with a hairband and start concentrating on playing football!

  • Comment posted by NUTS, today at 20:45

    The stats don’t lie. Good ole Harry boy!

  • Comment posted by Steven , today at 20:39

    Congratulations Harry, some record when you set out on your career. A moment to savour. Well done.

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 20:40

    England doing alright. Nice to see passes going forward.
    Bellingham…I don’t think I’ve seen such a confident player for England in a long time. Keep it up for the second half, please.

    • Reply posted by HertfordPaul, today at 20:50

      HertfordPaul replied:
      What would the stats look like if penalties were subtracted from all those at the top of the list?! Surely that’s a more appropriate measure of who the top goal scorer is?

  • Comment posted by The big piece, today at 20:44

    Rooney scored a lot of penalties too, but of course the trolls will conveniently forget this.

    • Reply posted by bugner74, today at 20:51

      bugner74 replied:
      Rooney scored 7 penalties for England. Kane has 18

  • Comment posted by tottenhamkid, today at 20:46

    Here we go, no trophies and so on and on. It’s boring. Rooney didn’t win anything with England either. If you don’t want to see a great player scoring for England just stop watching.

  • Comment posted by Telefunken U47, today at 20:45

    With the huge amount of soft penalties in the modern game, I guess it was only a matter of time to beat records set in the previous version of the game.

    • Reply posted by Firmbutfair, today at 20:48

      Firmbutfair replied:
      It was a direct hand ball. That’s not soft, it’s careless defending.

  • Comment posted by BustavoBrown, today at 20:45

    Congratulations to the most prolific English goalscorer of all time. 👏👏👏

  • Comment posted by trees, today at 20:53

    What would Kane's record be if you took out pens and goals against minnows like San Marino, Wales and Andorra.

    A dozen ?

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 20:55

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      Everyone plays against minnows.

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 20:45

    Phenomenal talent, massively underrated with the ‘one season wonder’ stuff but there’s no denying he’s absolutely world class. What a fantastic ambassador of British football

    • Reply posted by Tom O Hawk, today at 20:47

      Tom O Hawk replied:
      There must be two people called Kane and you're looking at the other one

  • Comment posted by barrie allen, today at 20:44

    legend from a newcastle fan maybe living the dream playing for his own club

    • Reply posted by Jim Morrison, today at 20:46

      Jim Morrison replied:
      Well said Bazza. Well said may ole mucker

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 20:39

    Congratulations to a master goalscorer at all levels.

  • Comment posted by levelheadedfan, today at 20:47

    18 pennos / 54 total = 33%.

    • Reply posted by Rt Hon Michael Taker, today at 20:48

      Rt Hon Michael Taker replied:
      still missed the most important one of his career

  • Comment posted by King Of The Kop, today at 20:56

    You could see all the fans behind the goal hiding their coffee's and pies incase Harry treated us to a bottling lobber again.

  • Comment posted by lior123, today at 20:56

    It's quite the achievement to be the all time leading England scorer and not have a trophy in his career....

  • Comment posted by Bragi, today at 20:56

    Penalty King!

  • Comment posted by Mancunian and Proud, today at 20:55

    So what's he actually won ?

    • Reply posted by Mr G, today at 20:59

      Mr G replied:
      All time golden Boot 👢 🤣

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 20:46

    Surely he gets a medal for this?? Only chance

