Chelsea lost 1-0 to Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their last-16 tie but a 2-0 home win took them through to the quarter-finlas

Chelsea and Manchester City are among the teams left in the Champions League with the quarter-finals draw on Friday.

But Tottenham were eliminated by AC Milan in the last 16 and Liverpool lost 5-2 in their first leg to Real Madrid.

Arsenal and Manchester United are still in the Europa League, while West Ham are well placed to make the last eight of the Europa Conference League.

The draws for the semi-finals of all three tournaments will also take place on Friday in Nyon, Switzerland.

There will be no seeding in any of the draws and teams from the same country could play each other.

Who could Chelsea and Man City face in the Champions League draw?

The quarter-final draw will take place at 11:00 GMT on Friday, followed by the semi-final draw and then, for administrative reasons, to decide which would be the 'home' team for the final.

These are the teams in the draw:

AC Milan (Italy)

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Benfica (Portugal)

Chelsea (England)

Inter Milan (Italy)

Manchester City (England)

Napoli (Italy) or Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)

Real Madrid (Spain) or Liverpool (England)

Chelsea fought back from losing the first leg 1-0 to beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 on aggregate, but Tottenham lost 1-0 over two legs to AC Milan.

Manchester City drew 1-1 in the away leg in Germany against RB Leipzig, but booked their place in the next phase as five goals from Erling Haaland helped them win 7-0 at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Liverpool lost 5-2 at home to reigning European champions Real Madrid with the second leg in Spain on Wednesday.

The quarter-final first legs take place on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 April, with the returns scheduled for 18 and 19 April.

The semi-finals will be on 9/10 and 16/17 May with the final on Saturday, 10 June at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

Who could Arsenal and Manchester United face in Europa League draw?

Manchester United gained a convincing 4-1 victory over Real Betis in the first leg of their last-16 Europa League tie

After the Champions League ceremony, the draw for the Europa League quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will take place from 12:00 GMT on Friday.

These are the teams in the draw:

Arsenal (England) or Sporting Lisbon (Portugal)

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) or Ferencvaros (Hungary)

Feyenoord (Netherlands) or Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)

Juventus (Italy) or Freiburg (Germany)

Manchester United (England) or Real Betis (Spain)

Roma (Italy) or Real Sociedad (Spain)

Sevilla (Spain) or Fenerbahce (Turkey)

Union Berlin (Germany) or Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium)

Manchester United won 4-1 at Old Trafford against Real Betis in the first leg of their last-16 tie, with the return in Spain on Thursday.

Premier League leaders Arsenal drew 2-2 away in Portugal against Sporting Lisbon before Thursday's second leg at Emirates Stadium.

The two-legged Europa League quarter-finals are on 13 and 20 April, the semi-finals on 11 and 18 May, with the final on Wednesday, 31 May at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

West Ham well placed to move into Europa Conference League quarter-finals

The last set of draws on Friday are for the Europa Conference League, again with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final draws, beginning at 13:00 GMT.

These are the teams in the draw:

Anderlecht (Belgium) or Villarreal (Spain)

AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) or Lazio (Italy)

Basel (Switzerland) or Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia)

Fiorentina (Italy) or Sivasspor (Turkey)

Gent (Belgium) or Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey)

Lech Poznan (Poland) or Djurgarden (Sweden)

Nice (France) or Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova)

West Ham (England) or AEK Larnaca (Cyprus)

West Ham, who last won a European trophy in 1965, are well placed to make it into the last eight of the Europa Conference League after two goals from Michail Antonio gave them a 2-0 away win in Cyprus against AEK Larnaca.

The second leg takes place at London Stadium on Thursday.

The quarter-finals take place on 13 and 20 April, the semi-finals on 11 and 18 May, with the final on Wednesday, 7 June at the Eden Arena in Prague, Czech Republic.