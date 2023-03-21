Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday

BarnsleyBarnsley20:00Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section League One
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sheff Wed
|35
|23
|9
|3
|62
|23
|39
|78
|2
|Plymouth
|37
|23
|8
|6
|65
|41
|24
|77
|3
|Ipswich
|37
|21
|12
|4
|72
|31
|41
|75
|4
|Barnsley
|35
|21
|6
|8
|56
|29
|27
|69
|5
|Derby
|37
|18
|10
|9
|59
|37
|22
|64
|6
|Bolton
|38
|18
|10
|10
|52
|31
|21
|64
|7
|Peterborough
|37
|19
|3
|15
|63
|47
|16
|60
|8
|Wycombe
|37
|18
|6
|13
|50
|35
|15
|60
|9
|Portsmouth
|37
|15
|12
|10
|51
|42
|9
|57
|10
|Shrewsbury
|37
|16
|7
|14
|47
|41
|6
|55
|11
|Charlton
|37
|12
|12
|13
|52
|49
|3
|48
|12
|Fleetwood
|37
|11
|13
|13
|39
|38
|1
|46
|13
|Exeter
|36
|12
|10
|14
|48
|48
|0
|46
|14
|Lincoln City
|36
|9
|18
|9
|33
|38
|-5
|45
|15
|Bristol Rovers
|37
|12
|9
|16
|50
|60
|-10
|45
|16
|Port Vale
|37
|12
|8
|17
|38
|53
|-15
|44
|17
|Cheltenham
|37
|12
|7
|18
|32
|47
|-15
|43
|18
|Burton
|36
|11
|8
|17
|47
|70
|-23
|41
|19
|Oxford Utd
|37
|9
|10
|18
|39
|49
|-10
|37
|20
|MK Dons
|37
|10
|6
|21
|33
|54
|-21
|36
|21
|Accrington
|36
|8
|11
|17
|30
|56
|-26
|35
|22
|Morecambe
|38
|7
|13
|18
|37
|62
|-25
|34
|23
|Cambridge
|37
|8
|6
|23
|28
|59
|-31
|30
|24
|Forest Green
|37
|5
|8
|24
|28
|71
|-43
|23
