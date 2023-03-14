Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The inaugural split in the SWPL adds excitement to the division - despite Motherwell being "hard done by" to be in the bottom six, says ex-Scotland midfielder Leanne Crichton.

Partick Thistle pipped Crichton's side to the final available top-six place.

Teams will now play the other sides in their half of the table twice more before the end of the season.

"If the split didn't happen, we would firmly believe that we can go and catch Hibs," said Motherwell's player-coach.

"They're two points ahead of us. We won't get that opportunity. Partick Thistle are one point ahead of us. We've got a better goal difference than teams above us.

"You're talking about two league positions. Financially for a club that makes a huge difference come the end of the season when you look at how the prize fund is split up.

"The reality is it's added a real excitement to this mid-part of the season. There's loads of pros and cons.

"For the overall growth of the game, adding that excitement factor, having people emotionally invested in it, the coverage across the week... that spectacle in the women's game, it's been really good."

Glasgow City lead the division by six points while at the bottom Glasgow Women are yet to register a point and trail Hamilton Academical by 13 points with 10 games to play.

"It's probably a real warning to the teams looking to get promoted," added Scotland captain Rachel Corsie on the BBC's Behind the Goals podcast.

"There is a difference - there is a gap between the top two tiers. Hopefully, every team looking to try and get themselves promoted understands, so they can build a bit more stability in the hope that they can compete."