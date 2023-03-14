Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Sam Kerr says she is ready to commit her future to Women's Super League leaders Chelsea.

The Australia striker scored a stunning winner to leapfrog opponents Manchester United at the top on Sunday.

The 29-year-old has one year remaining on her contract, having joined from Chicago Red Stars in 2019.

"Hopefully I stay here as long as I can and hopefully there's a lot more goals, and a lot more games, and we go from there," Kerr told BBC Radio London.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes last month hailed Kerr as the "best in the business" as she scored her 81st goal in her 100th game for the club.

Kerr, who was named FA Women's Super League player of the year for the second year running on Monday, is similarly full of praise for Hayes, who she credits for her ongoing success.

"I have a special relationship with Emma, she gets the best out of me as you can tell in the last two years - if you're listening Emma sign me up," Kerr added.

Sunday's victory at Kingsmeadow put Chelsea two points clear at the top, with a game in hand, as they bid for a sixth WSL title.

"It's weird because it's heating up, it's getting tight, but I don't think we've ever had a five-point lead," Kerr said.

"So it's weird it feels like the hardest, the toughest 'it's taken the most out of us' season, but last season and the year before it was two points and it was one point, so I'm ready for a twist.

"I'm ready for something to go down where it gets even tighter because it feels like there's pressure on every game."