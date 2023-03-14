Vicky Jepson spent three years as manager at Liverpool between 2018 and 2021

Tottenham interim head coach Vicky Jepson says the players "feel responsible" for manager Rehanne Skinner's exit but they are "ready to fight" to turn around their form.

Skinner was sacked on Monday following a run of nine successive Women's Super League defeats which leaves Tottenham just two points above relegation.

Former Liverpool manager Jepson served as Skinner's assistant coach.

"To see her exit the building yesterday was a tough pill to swallow," she said.

"It has been difficult and emotional for myself, the staff and the players because we all did love Rehanne. She built some fantastic foundations and professionalised the club to get us to where we are.

"Every single one of us will be so grateful and will never forget the great things she did and the foundations she built.

"We've just lost our manager. That's not easy to take. When results aren't going your way, there's consequences and it's always the manager that gets hit with those consequences.

"The girls are feeling responsible for that and want to put it right [on Wednesday]. I know the players will turn up ready for the fight because it's an important game for us."

On Monday, several players thanked Skinner on social media including captain Shelina Zadorsky external-link and defenders Ashleigh Neville external-link and Molly Bartrip external-link .

Skinner, 43, took charge of Spurs in November 2020 following a spell as England's assistant head coach and led then to a fifth-placed finish last season.

Jepson, 36, joined as assistant coach in 2021 having previously spent three years as manager at Liverpool.

"The show doesn't stop in football unfortunately so that's our focus," added Jepson.

"As soon as I found out the news yesterday I had to address my emotions because I am human too and I have a lot of respect for Rehanne."

Tottenham face bottom club Leicester City, who have picked up four points from their last three WSL matches, in a crucial match on Wednesday.

Jepson will take charge against Leicester but would not give any indication as to whether she will remain in her position beyond that.

There are currently several high-profile managers without jobs in the women's game, including former Brighton and England boss Hope Powell and recent France head coach Corinne Diacre, who was sacked after several key players, including captain Wendie Renard, said they would no longer represent their country.

"My job right now is to focus on Leicester and take the team to Leicester and that's what I'm going to do," said Jepson.

The former Liverpool boss will come up against Leicester manager Willie Kirk, who managed Everton while Jepson was in Merseyside.

"It's too quick of a turnaround for her to make too many changes, but just a different face leading it, a different voice, might be enough for Spurs to galvanise them, so we need to be aware of that," said Kirk.

"They are a wounded animal on a bad run, so we need to be ruthless and use that to our advantage, and use our confidence and probably their lack of confidence to our advantage.

"My first Everton game was against Vicky [Jepson] and I got off to a good start, she will be aware of that and looking to turn tables I'm sure."