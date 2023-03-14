Last updated on .From the section Football

Morocco beat Portugal to reach the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup

Morocco have joined Spain and Portugal in a three-way bid to host the 2030 Fifa World Cup.

Ukraine, who were invaded by Russia in February 2022, had initially joined Spain and Portugal's bid in October.

It is not clear what will happen to Ukraine's role after the announcement by Morocco at Tuesday's Fifa Congress.

It has been reported there were concerns due to the ongoing war and governance issues at the Ukraine Football Association.

Morocco caused a surprise at the 2022 World Cup as they became the first African side to reach the semi-finals.

They lost to France in the last four before being beaten by Croatia in the third-place play-off.

"I would like to announce that the Kingdom of Morocco has decided, together with Spain and Portugal, to present a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup," Morocco's King Mohammed VI said in a letter read by the country's minister of sport Chakib Benmoussa in Kigali, where Fifa is hosting its 73rd congress.

"This joint bid, which is unprecedented in football history, will bring together Africa and Europe, the northern and southern Mediterranean, and the African, Arab and Euro-Mediterranean worlds.

"It will also bring out the best in all of us - in effect a combination of genius, creativity, experience and means."

Morocco missed out to South Africa in the race to host the 2010 World Cup.

Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay have also submitted a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup.