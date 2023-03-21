Close menu
Women's Champions League - Quarter-final - 1st Leg
Roma FemminileRoma Femminile0Barcelona FemeninoBarcelona Femenino1

Roma Femminile v Barcelona Femenino

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Roma Femminile

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Ceasar
  • 13Bartoli
  • 23Wenninger
  • 32Linari
  • 2Minami
  • 15Serturini
  • 20Greggi
  • 10Giugliano
  • 7Alves da Silva
  • 9GiacintiBooked at 34mins
  • 11Haavi

Substitutes

  • 3Di Guglielmo
  • 5Cinotti
  • 6Landström
  • 14Losada
  • 16Ciccotti
  • 18Glionna
  • 19Selerud
  • 27Kollmats
  • 28Petrara
  • 52Merolla
  • 53Bruni
  • 87Öhrström

Barcelona Femenino

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Paños
  • 15Bronze
  • 2ParedesBooked at 37mins
  • 4León Cebrián
  • 16Rolfö
  • 14Bonmatí
  • 21Walsh
  • 12Guijarro Gutiérrez
  • 10Hansen
  • 20Oshoala
  • 17Paralluelo

Substitutes

  • 3Codina
  • 5Fernández Velasco
  • 7Crnogorcevic
  • 8Torrejón
  • 13Coll Lluch
  • 18da Silva Ferreira
  • 19Vilamala
  • 22Rábano
  • 23Engen
  • 24Font Oliveras
  • 25Ramírez
  • 30López Serrano
Referee:
Iuliana Elena Demetrescu

Match Stats

Home TeamRoma FemminileAway TeamBarcelona Femenino
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home1
Away14
Shots on Target
Home0
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Roma Femminile 0, Barcelona Femenino 1.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Salma Paralluelo.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona Femenino. Fridolina Rolfö tries a through ball, but Salma Paralluelo is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Elena Linari.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Keira Walsh.

  6. Booking

    Irene Paredes (Barcelona Femenino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Irene Paredes (Barcelona Femenino).

  8. Post update

    Andressa Alves (Roma Femminile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Booking

    Valentina Giacinti (Roma Femminile) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Roma Femminile 0, Barcelona Femenino 1. Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Patri Guijarro.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Irene Paredes (Barcelona Femenino).

  12. Post update

    Andressa Alves (Roma Femminile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  14. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Camelia Ceasar (Roma Femminile).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Lucy Bronze (Barcelona Femenino).

  16. Post update

    Camelia Ceasar (Roma Femminile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emilie Haavi (Roma Femminile) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Manuela Giugliano.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucy Bronze (Barcelona Femenino) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mapi León with a cross following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Emilie Haavi.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women65101911816
2Paris Saint-Germain Féminines6312115610
3Real Madrid Femenino62229638
4Vllaznia Femra6006128-270

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies64201951414
2Roma Femminile6411168813
3St. Pölten Women6114722-154
4Slavia Prague Women602418-72

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women64111951413
2Lyon Féminines6321106411
3Juventus Femminile62319369
4Zürich Women6006226-240

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino65012962315
2FC Bayern München Ladies6501147715
3Benfica Women6204821-136
4Rosengård Women6006320-170
View full Women's Champions League tables

Top Stories