Watch: Purkis strikes late as Glens climb to fourth in Premiership table

Glentoran moved up two places in the Premiership table after a last-gasp 1-0 win over Ballymena United at the Oval.

Danny Purkis scored the decisive goal with just two minutes left as the east Belfast side moved above Coleraine and Crusaders into fourth position.

It was an important victory for Glentoran in their pursuit of European football after the setback of their weekend home defeat by Glenavon.

Ballymena have now gone 10 league games without a win.

They remain ninth in the table.

Glentoran dominated the early exchanges with Conor McMenamin firing narrowly past the post, while an Aidan Wilson downward header was saved by United keeper Jordan Williamson.

Ballymena missed a great opening on 23 minutes when Kenny Kane's cross was half-cleared by Rhys Marshall as far as David McDaid but the striker sliced his effort wide.

At the other end, Purkis' first-time volley from Niall McGinn's cross shaved the top of the Ballymena crossbar.

Glentoran spurned a glorious opening on the hour mark when Purkis headed McMenamin's cross back across the face of goal but James Singleton was unable to force it home from a couple of yards out.

Just as it looked as though the game might peter out into a scoreless stalemate, Glentoran struck the decisive blow two minutes from time.

Substitute Shay McCartan threaded a pass through the Ballymena defence for Purkis to force a shot past Williamson.

The Ballymena keeper denied Glentoran a second goal deep in stoppage time when he kept out McMenamin's low shot with an outstretched leg.