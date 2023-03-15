Mick McCarthy (right) oversaw a thrashing of Gareth Ainsworth's QPR side, with Blackpool going 3-0 up inside 15 minutes at Bloomfield Road

Blackpool boss Mick McCarthy says his side must not let their 6-1 hammering of QPR be a one-off as they chase Championship survival.

The Seasiders pulled to within three points of safety having demolished the Rs, and picked up just their second win in their past 20 league fixtures.

McCarthy had targeted four points from two games in their pursuit of safety.

"I've wanted a big performance and we certainly got it. They were excellent," McCarthy told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"I said if we allowed them to get the upper hand, they could come here and cause us real damage. Unfortunately for them, we were on the front foot and started well and we made a mess of them to be honest.

"My issue now is we can't be up and down like a fiddler's elbow. We had a bad performance Saturday [against Bristol City] and we came here and were terrific.

"You don't want up and down performances. We're not going to do that again on Saturday. You can forget that one. Coventry are going for the play-offs. They're a good side and better than QPR, obviously, with the position they're in."

Blackpool suffered a demoralising defeat at Bristol City on Saturday, leading into their thrashing of QPR, triggering a rollercoaster of emotions for McCarthy as the season begins to draw to a close.

With nine games to go, the former Wolves boss is hoping that one of his former foes can do them a favour as relegation rivals Cardiff - in 21st place - face West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday.

"I was more unhappy and sadder on Saturday than I am happy and elated against QPR. Because when you lose you're far more annoyed and grumpy than you are happy when you win.

"It's going to be very strange for me as an ex-Wolves manager supporting West Brom but hey ho, I'll be doing it."