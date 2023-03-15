Chris Powell has helped coach England at World Cups and European Championships

In reality, Chris Powell is a valued member of England boss Gareth Southgate's coaching team.

But when not working with the likes of Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham and co, he also has an important role in the world of fictional football as well.

Powell has an ongoing part as a pundit in cult show Ted Lasso - and nowadays even has his own page on the film website IMDB.

"It's just been a brilliant, brilliant ride," Powell told BBC Essex.

"It's an amazing show. It really isn't about football, it's about leadership, love, dealing with setbacks, all the kind of things you want to teach people, that is what's in the show."

Ted Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, returns for a third series on Apple TV on Wednesday and also features several British actors, including soon-to-be Eurovision host Hannah Waddingham, Anthony Head and Nick Mohammed.

So how did the chance for Powell to be involved in Ted-world come about?

"I was in between jobs in coaching and managing and I got a call from an agent that I'd dealt with with players over the years," Powell explained.

"He said 'something's landed on my desk and I thought of you. It's an American comedy. I'm not too sure about it but the least you can do is go and meet them'."

'A bit of realism'

Jason Sudeikis plays the part of AFC Richmond coach Ted Lasso

Producers told Powell they wanted use his coaching skills and advice to give the show "a bit of realism" to the football scenes, but he had also been a TV analyst in the past and the chance to branch out in front of the camera followed from that.

"They said 'oh, we've got this role, we need a pundit to go with the commentator and we think you'd fit the bill. We've seen you [on TV] and quite like what you've been saying," the 53-year-old said.

"They said 'we'll pay you' and I said 'yeah, course I will'."

It is a somewhat bizarre turn of events for a once respected Premier League full-back, who won five England caps and was later manager of Charlton Athletic, Huddersfield Town and Southend United, to be discussing the exploits of AFC Richmond.

His 'partner in the box' in the show is former BBC and Major League Soccer commentator Arlo White.

"I was never involved with the scripts until I started being the co-commentator alongside Arlo and would say to them 'that wouldn't really be said'," Powell said.

"I don't really get to see the whole scripts, so I watch it like a viewer because I only know my part and the football scenes.

"I don't see [AFC Richmond player] Sam Obisanya and his blossoming romance with the owner. I didn't know anything about that."

Awards galore for football show

The show has won various awards in the United States and Powell is not surprised.

"It's gone from strength to strength. I saw the premiere the other day in America and I couldn't believe how big it was," he added.

"They've won so many Emmys and I was given a certificate for being part of an outstanding cast - it's nuts really."

Powell will soon have to return to his day job as England have European Championship qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine later this month.

But could more acting be on the cards in the future?

"I can't see anything further coming from it. But if it does and they want to give me an Oscar and go to Hollywood, I'll take it."