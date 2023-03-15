Mohamed Salah: Egyptian police recover medal stolen from Liverpool forward's Cairo home
Last updated on .From the section Liverpool
Police have recovered stolen goods including an Africa Cup of Nations runners-up medal and arrested two men following a burglary at the Cairo home of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.
Egypt's Ministry of Interior said a former security guard at the residential complex was one of those arrested over the alleged break-in.
Goods stolen in the burglary earlier this month included football boots.
Salah, 30, has reached two Africa Cup of Nations finals with Egypt.
They were runners-up both times after losing to Cameroon in 2017 and Senegal in 2021.
The player is set to lead Egypt in a double-header against Malawi in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying later this month.
Liverpool play at Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday, trailing 5-2 after the first leg at Anfield.
- Latest Liverpool news, analysis and fan views
- Get Liverpool news notifications
- Listen to the latest The Red Kop podcast
- Our coverage of Liverpool is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Liverpool - go straight to all the best content