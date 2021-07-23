Close menu
Scottish League One
FalkirkFalkirk19:45Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts
Venue: Falkirk Stadium

Falkirk v Kelty Hearts

Last updated on .From the section Football

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline28189146163063
2Falkirk28166656302654
3Alloa2914694738948
4Airdrieonians29137965432246
5FC Edinburgh291441152411146
6Montrose2811894137441
7Queen of Sth29116124346-339
8Kelty Hearts2996143446-1233
9Clyde2936202858-3015
10Peterhead2826201370-5712
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories