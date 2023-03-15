Last updated on .From the section West Ham

West Ham have won just one of their past four matches in all competitions

West Ham United manager David Moyes wants his side "to get to the final" of the Europa Conference League ahead of their round of 16 second-leg tie with AEK Larnaca.

The Hammers defeated Larnaca 2-0 in their first leg in Cyprus thanks to a Michail Antonio brace.

They have won all nine of their matches in the competition so far.

"The big thing we really want is to get to the final, but we have to be completely focused," said Moyes

"We've got a job to do and, if we can do that, then we'd reach the quarter-final of another European competition for two years in a row. It's important, it really is."

West Ham, who are in a Premier League relegation battle, reached the semi-finals of the Europa League last season.

"Vladimir Coufal has still got a problem with his foot and Micky Antonio has just got a bit of a calf injury which he picked up in Cyprus last week," added Moyes.

"I couldn't tell you when I expect both of them to return as I'm not sure yet."