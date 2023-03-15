St Mirren sign Northern Ireland under-21 international Caolan Boyd-Munce
St Mirren have signed Northern Ireland under-21 international Caolan Boyd-Munce on a deal to the end of the season.
The 23-year-old midfielder joins as a free agent after leaving Middlesbrough in January, having previously played with Birmingham City and Glentoran.
St Mirren have an option to extend the deal beyond the end of the season.
"It's a short-term contract for Caolan to prove himself," said St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson.
"Caolan is a young international that I worked with previously as a young boy. He's technically very good.
"He's playing catch up fitness-wise, but he has a great attitude and is someone that we feel if we can develop there may be something longer term for him.
"We're trying to fill the gap that we've had since Ethan [Erhahon] left. He's a similar type player to Ethan who I think we have missed."
