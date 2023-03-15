Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Bangor City played at Nantporth Stadium between 2012 and 2021

Bangor's Nantporth Stadium has been confirmed as the venue for the 2023 Welsh Cup final between Bala Town and The New Saints.

The final will be played on Sunday, 30 April and will kick-0off at 16.45 BST.

Nantporth hosted its first Welsh Cup final only a few months after opening in 2012, with New Saints beating Cefn Druids 2-0.

It last hosted the final in 2017 when Bala Town won the Cup for the first time with a 2-1 victory over Saints.