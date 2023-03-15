Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Carly Telford enjoyed huge success at Chelsea where she won three Women's Super League titles, two FA Cups, two League Cups, a Spring Series title and the Community Shield

Former Chelsea and England goalkeeper Carly Telford has retired, aged 35.

Telford, capped 27 times by the Lionesses, won three Women's Super League titles with the Blues.

She went to Euro 2017 as a squad member, and played at the 2019 World Cup, also going to the Tokyo Olympics with Great Britain in 2021.

"After 20 years playing the beautiful game, it's time for me to hang up the old boots and gloves," Telford posted on social media. external-link

Telford began her career at Sunderland in 2002, also playing for Leeds, Perth Glory and Notts County.